IU to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month throughout April

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – Throughout the month of April, Indiana University will host universitywide celebrations of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

With events taking place on campuses across the university, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month will offer IU students, faculty and staff the opportunity to celebrate the cultures and histories of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities, as well as recognize the remarkable contributions members of those communities have made to IU.

James Wimbush

“It is an honor to join the Indiana University community in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Month,” said James Wimbush, vice president of diversity, equity and multicultural affairs; dean of the University Graduate School; and Johnson Chair for Diversity and Leadership. “I encourage our entire community to participate in these celebrations as we fully embrace the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities at Indiana University and learn more about the diversity that makes IU so special.”

On IU’s Bloomington campus, the 2019 Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrations will revolve around the theme “Building and Empowering Underrepresented Communities.” Many of the events during the month will be hosted or supported by the Asian Culture Center, a center supported by the Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs that serves as a community space for learning, identity and community.

Events taking place on the Bloomington campus include:

Two of Cambodian-American filmmaker Caylee So’s films will be shown at the IU Cinema as part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Opening Reception will take place at noon March 26 in the University Club President’s Room. The event kicks off the month’s celebrations with the Asian Culture Center and IU Bloomington community and will feature special guest Elaine Wagner, the first Chinese-American city council member of Columbus, Indiana. The opening reception is free and open to all.

“The Future of Affirmative Action – Harvard University v. Students for Fair Admissions” will begin at noon March 28 at the Maurer School of Law. This panel discussion, hosted by the Asian Pacific American Law Student Association, will feature former IU Maurer School of Law Assistant Dean Frank Motley, professor Steve Sanders, Judge Jose Rodriguez, and Susan Shan from Kightlinger and Gray.

The Indiana Asian American Association Conference will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 30 with guest speakers Chris Lam, a lead series producer at Buzzfeed, and Chris Chyung, the first Asian-American lawmaker for the state of Indiana. For registration information, visit the conference’s website.

At 7 p.m. March 30, IU Cinema will present two films by Cambodian-American filmmaker Caylee So, “In the Life of Music” and “Rupture,” as part of the Asian/Pacific American Film Series.

As a universitywide celebration, all of IU’s campuses will recognize Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and honor the communities it celebrates. A small selection of the events taking place across IU includes:

The Eighth Annual Asian Heritage Celebration Dinner at 6 p.m. April 14 at The Crane Bay in Indianapolis will be an evening of celebration hosted by IUPUI’s Asian Student Union with guest speaker Steven Lim, creator and host of Buzzfeed’s “Worth It.” Tickets are available on the IUPUI Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion website.

The 19th Annual Asian Heritage Month Celebration at IU South Bend will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 12 at the University Grill and honor those in the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities.

First celebrated nationally in 1979, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month prompts communities across the United States to recognize and celebrate the cultures, histories and contemporary contributions of those communities across the country. By celebrating in April instead of May, IU creates the opportunity for the student body to fully participate in Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month before the end of the academic year.

For a full listing of all events taking place across IU for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, visit the university’s events calendar.