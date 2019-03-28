Around IUPUI

Donate to the Paw’s Pantry Support Fund today

Paw’s Pantry chairman Michael Stottlemyer stocks a shelf in Paw’s Pantry.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

In conjunction with IU Day, Paw’s Pantry’s current crowdfunding effort will run through April 30. The goal is to raise $2,500 for the pantry, and, if that goal is met by April 10, the IU Foundation will unlock a $1,000 “challenge grant” to further assist the program, which is run exclusively on donations.

During this time, nonperishable food and toiletries can be dropped off at the pantry on the first floor of the Campus Center. Those contributions will also be counted toward the IU Foundation challenge grant total.

Community Resource Fair

The Campus Center Atrium will be teeming with IUPUI and community organizations designed to help students, faculty and staff members. The Community Resource Fair returns today with programs to promote success and fulfill basic needs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DigIndy update: Riverwalk garage to stay open

The Jan. 28 view of progress along Wabash Street, near NIFS, for the DigIndy construction project.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

The DigIndy Deep Rock Tunnel project on the southern edge of campus has shifted to boring underneath Wabash Street instead of open trenching work. This means the Riverwalk parking garage will remain accessible on the east entrance.

Citizens Energy Group will maintain two-way traffic approaching the garage from the east. The project will maintain an open pit between Blake Street and the entrance to Riverwalk garage, so access to the garage from the west will be closed. A second pit will open near Geisendorff Street, where a temporary second lane on the north side of Wabash will be created to help maintain two-way traffic.

‘Creative Impact’

Jessica Bellamy, the founder of the Grassroots Information Design Studio, will share her expertise and career experience in her lecture, “Creative Impact: Equity in Information and Experience Design.” The talk will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Herron School of Art and Design’s Eskenazi Hall.

Bellamy will share her six principles of conscious and responsible design and the tools necessary to be a successful agent of change.

Throughout her career, Bellamy has told visual stories using data and personal narratives. She started her design career working with nonprofits and community groups to create compelling explainers that break down complex service and policy information.

Dr. Virginia Caine selected as Bepko Medallion recipient

Dr. Virginia Caine has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Gerald L. Bepko IUPUI Community Medallion. The director of the Marion County Health Department, Caine is nationally renowned for excellence as an associate professor of medicine in the Department of Infectious Disease at the Indiana University School of Medicine. She was nominated and selected for her innovative, collaborative work to reduce infectious diseases, especially HIV/AIDS, syphilis, Hepatitis C and H1N1 influenza virus, and to reduce infant mortality as well as childhood obesity. Caine has made an indelible impact to improve public health delivery system efficiencies, reduce health disparities and promote justice for all. Moreover, her leadership has led to a Marion County public health emergency preparedness partnership, including a mental health component.

For her 30-plus years of exemplary application of infectious disease research to critical public health problems, Caine has received numerous local, state and national honors, including two Sagamore of the Wabash Awards and the BioCrossroads Watanabe Life Sciences Champion of the Year.

The Bepko Medallion will be presented to Caine during the Bringle-Hatcher Civic Engagement Showcase Conference on April 9 at the Campus Center. During the June 6 annual meeting of the Senior Academy, she will be the featured luncheon speaker, discussing her vision for the future of IUPUI community engagement.

‘Contemporary Racism on Campus’ explored

The IUPUI White Racial Literacy Project Speakers Series will continue with Amanda Lewis’ talk, which is set for Wednesday, April 3, in the University Tower’s presidents rooms.

Lewis is the director of the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy and a professor of African-American studies and sociology at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Her lecture, “Negotiating Whiteness in the Context of Contemporary Racism on Campus,” will explore ideas of race that get negotiated in daily life.