Sustain IU planting trees on each campus

Sustain IU is collaborating with each IU campus to plant trees this spring.Photo by Chaz Mottinger, Indiana University

Sustain IU is collaborating with each IU campus to plant trees this spring, part of a push to help all campuses achieve Tree Campus USA status.

The trees will beautify each campus and symbolize sustainability, as well as support a key IU Bicentennial focus: sustainability, stewardship and accountability for the natural, human and economic resources and relationships entrusted to IU.

IUPUI, IU East and IU Bloomington are already members of the Tree Campus USA program, which helps universities establish and sustain community forests.

Plan to attend a planting on your campus. For additional details about planting times and locations that aren’t specified below, follow @SustainIU:

IU Kokomo: April 9, parking area south of Hunt Hall.

April 9, parking area south of Hunt Hall. IU East: 10 a.m. April 16, Springwood Hall.

10 a.m. April 16, Springwood Hall. IU Southeast: April 17, near the lake west of University Center South.

April 17, near the lake west of University Center South. IU South Bend: 10 a.m. registration/breakfast, 11 a.m. planting, April 19, Potawatomi Park near campus.

10 a.m. registration/breakfast, 11 a.m. planting, April 19, Potawatomi Park near campus. IU Bloomington: 9 a.m. April 25, Old Crescent near Owen Hall.

9 a.m. April 25, Old Crescent near Owen Hall. IU Northwest: April 25.

April 25. IUPUC: April 25.

April 25. IUPUI: 9 a.m. April 26, east side of University Boulevard between Tower and Lockefield Green.

IU Northwest professor heading to Sweden as Fulbright Scholar

Anja Matwijkiw, IU Northwest professor of ethics and human rights, was recently named a Fulbright Distinguished Chair of Public International Law and will spend the 2019-20 academic year in Lund, Sweden, at the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law and at Lund University.

As a Fulbright Distinguished Chair, regarded as among the most prestigious appointments in the Fulbright Scholar Program, Matwijkiw will conduct research on the values that underpin international human rights norms and principles, with a view to general jurisprudence in the area of public international law and international criminal law.

As part of her appointment, she will also teach a course in the master’s program in International Human Rights Law.

IU Fort Wayne adds social work degree

IU Fort Wayne is accepting applications for its new Bachelor of Social Work degree.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

IU Fort Wayne is accepting applications for its new Bachelor of Social Work degree, with classes beginning in August.

The degree will also help students who want to pursue a master’s degree in social work, shaving off nearly one-third of the academic credit hours and more than 300 hours of field experience needed to achieve the graduate degree.

In Indiana, social workers must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in social work and be licensed. Graduates of the Bachelor of Social Work degree take the Licensed Bachelor Social Worker exam from the Association of Social Work Boards to become licensed.

Graduates of the Master of Social Work program are eligible to take the Licensed Social Worker exam and, after two years of supervised practice at that level, are eligible to pursue the Licensed Clinical Social Worker license.

IU Southeast Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner brings in $145,000

About 500 people attended the 2019 IU Southeast Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner, which brought in $145,000 from donations, ticket sales, sponsorships and a live auction.

The event raised enough to fully fund four $6,000 Chancellor’s Medallion scholarships for IU Southeast students.Chancellor Ray Wallace delivered the keynote address at the dinner. In his remarks, Wallace said IU Southeast is all about giving back to the community it serves and being part of this region’s economic and cultural enhancement. He also highlighted faculty and student achievements and new programs and partnerships throughout the past year.

New tool promotes Canvas course accessibility

UITS has launched a new accessibility auditing tool to help faculty create Canvas courses for students with disabilities.Photo by Getty Images

UITS Assistive Technology and Accessibility Centers has launched a new accessibility auditing tool to help faculty create Canvas courses for students with disabilities.

The Universal Design Online Content Inspection Tool will scan a Canvas course, generate a report of accessibility issues that could create barriers to student learning, and provide suggestions and resources to address those issues.