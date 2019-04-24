Indiana University to award more than 21,000 degrees at commencement ceremonies across state

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University will award more than 21,000 degrees to 20,942 graduates during commencement ceremonies at its seven campuses May 3 to 11. IU President Michael A. McRobbie will preside over the ceremonies honoring graduates who have earned one or more IU degrees.

Graduates come from all 92 counties in Indiana; all 50 U.S. states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and 138 countries. Almost 70 percent of graduates are Indiana residents, 56.1 percent are women, and 21.5 percent are first-generation college students. Underrepresented minorities constitute 16.1 percent of graduates, and 9.4 percent are international students.

The graduate and undergraduate ceremonies at IU Bloomington and the ceremony at IUPUI will have featured commencement speakers, and several campuses will present honorary degrees.

Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger will speak during the IU Bloomington graduate ceremony May 3; Samantha Power, the youngest-ever U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a member of President Barack Obama’s cabinet, will speak at the IU Bloomington undergraduate commencement ceremony May 4; and Sarah Evans Barker, senior judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, will speak at the IUPUI ceremony May 11.

Commencement information by campus:

IU Bloomington graduate commencement ceremony: 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The campus will award 10,008 degrees, including 2,154 master’s degrees, 572 doctoral degrees and one specialist degree. IU Bloomington undergraduate commencement ceremony: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Memorial Stadium. The campus will award 7,281 bachelor’s degrees.

IUPUI, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The campus will award 7,122 degrees: 850 doctoral degrees, 1,685 master’s degrees, 4,526 bachelor’s degrees and 61 associate degrees. The IUPUI total also includes 1,710 Purdue University degrees, as well as 258 IU degrees awarded to graduates of Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus and two awarded to IU Fort Wayne graduates. IUPUC graduates may attend the Indianapolis ceremony as well as a separate celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Columbus East High School. A ceremony for both Purdue University Fort Wayne and IU Fort Wayne graduates is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

IU Southeast, 6:45 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The campus will award 985 degrees: 868 bachelor’s degrees, 115 master’s degrees and two associate degrees.

IU Kokomo, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center. The campus will award 686 degrees: 625 bachelor’s degrees, 49 master’s degrees and 12 associate degrees.

IU South Bend, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Joyce Center at the University of Notre Dame. The campus will award 1,027 degrees: 846 bachelor’s degrees, 164 master’s degrees and 17 associate degrees.

IU Northwest, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. The campus will award 830 degrees: 670 bachelor’s degrees, 109 master’s degrees and 51 associate degrees.

IU East, 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Tiernan Center in Richmond. The campus will award 842 degrees: 804 bachelor’s degrees and 38 master’s degrees.