Around IU Bloomington

Groundbreaking set for new Grand Carillon

A rendering of the Arthur R. Metz Bicentennial Grand Carillon. Rendering courtesy of the Office of Capital Planning and Facilities

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Arthur R. Metz Bicentennial Grand Carillon will be at 4 p.m. April 4 in the IMU Solarium.

The 1970s-era tower holding the carillon had deteriorated and was dismantled in October 2017. The bells were then shipped to the Netherlands, where they are being restored. The new carillon tower is under construction in the center of campus in the Jesse H. and Beulah Chanley Cox Arboretum.

As part of the relocation and renovation, the original Metz Carillon will be upgraded with four new bells, bringing the total to 65 bells and making it a grand carillon, one of fewer than 30 in the world and one of only a handful nationwide.

The relocation and renovation project is an IU Bicentennial initiative. Once the new tower is complete and the instrument restored, regular concerts and recitals will be given by the IU Jacobs School of Music.

Watch the construction via the Metz Bicentennial Carillon webcam.

Bloomington Professional Council nominations open

Are you interested in representing and advocating for professional staff at IU Bloomington? Would you like to make connections and build upon relationships with colleagues from across campus?

If so, consider nominating yourself or a colleague to serve on the Bloomington Professional Council. Nominations are open through April 12. To nominate yourself, complete this form. To nominate a colleague, email Tara Heckler at tarprice@indiana.edu.

Campus food drive to benefit Crimson Cupboard

A student places canned goods on the shelves of the Crimson Cupboard. Photo by Chris Meyer, Indiana University

The IU Bloomington campus food drive to benefit Crimson Cupboard is going on through IU Day, April 10.

Drop nonperishable food items in one of more than 50 donation barrels located in various buildings around campus.

Specific items needed include ramen, mac and cheese, canned fruit, granola bars, box meal kits and peanut butter.

Crimson Cupboard is located at Campus View Apartments, 800 North Union St., Room 189.

Faculty member receives city’s Be More award

Israel Herrera, a senior lecturer in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, received the 2019 City of Bloomington Be More Influential Award for his work in education, art and culture with the Latino/Hispanic community in the city.

The award is given by Mayor John Hamilton on behalf of the city’s Volunteer Network.