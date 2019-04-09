Around IU Bloomington

Staff, faculty: Help improve bus service

IU Campus Bus and Bloomington Transit are considering options to improve bus service.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

IU Campus Bus and Bloomington Transit are considering options to improve bus service for current and future riders. Two potential IU Campus Bus service scenarios with maps and descriptions are available for review on the Campus Bus website.

Staff and faculty are encouraged to review route optimization study maps and complete the linked survey to share their thoughts.

Alumnus to deliver first Minority Alumni Speaker Series

IU alumnus Antiño Allen will return to the IU Bloomington campus on April 17 to deliver the first Minority Alumni Speaker Series.

Allen received his master’s and Ph.D. from the IU Department of Biology and is currently an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for medical sciences with a focus on neuroscience research.

He will participate in a Q&A luncheon for students about his career as a graduate student and young faculty member. He will give a scientific lecture, “Effects of Space Radiation on Cognition: Implications for Future Trips to Mars,” at 4 p.m. April 17 in Myers Hall 130.

The event is co-sponsored by the IU Bloomington Chapter of the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Sciences; the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in the College of Arts and Sciences; the Department of Biology; the Center for the Integrative Study of Animal Behavior; the Gill Center for Biomolecular Science; and the Program in Neuroscience.

Reminder: Little 500 bicycle race is this weekend

The men’s and women’s Little 500 bicycle races are this weekend.Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

The annual Little 500 bicycle race takes place this weekend. Presented by IU and the IU Student Foundation, this year’s women’s race will begin at 4 p.m. April 12 and the men’s race at 2:30 p.m. April 13 at Bill Armstrong Stadium. Pole positions will be held by SKI in the women’s race and Cutters in the men’s race.

The student-run event raises money for undergraduate student scholarships through the Little 500 Financial Emergency Fund. Proceeds from the Little 500 contribute to the fund, which supports students who face obstacles to continuing their education at IU Bloomington due to financial hardship. Since it began in 1951, the Little 500 has raised more than $2 million for student scholarships.

Watch the races live online at broadcast.iu.edu or via the IU Student Foundation’s Facebook live stream. WIUX student radio will also call the action.

IU Maurer School of Law presents teaching awards to five faculty members

Five IU Maurer School of Law faculty members were recently honored with prestigious teaching awards. A special committee of students presented teaching award recommendations to Maurer School of Law Dean Austen Parrish, who made the final selections.

“Our faculty recognizes that teaching is an important part of their responsibility as faculty members, and they receive consistently high marks from our students every year,” Parrish said. “There are many wonderful teachers at the Maurer School of Law, and it is an honor to recognize and celebrate them.”

The five faculty members honored are:

Pamela Foohey, an associate professor of law, was honored with the Leon H. Wallace Teaching Award, the highest teaching honor presented to the school’s faculty.

Jessica Eaglin, who teaches criminal law, evidence, federal sentencing law and punishment in theory and practice, received a Trustees’ Teaching Award.

Norman J. Hedges, director of the school’s Intellectual Property Clinic, was honored with a Trustees Teaching Award.

Mark D. Janis, the Robert E. Lucas Chair of Law, received a Trustees Teaching Award.

Gregory A. Castanias, a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of Jones Day, has been honored with the Adjunct Faculty Teaching Award.

Former IU athlete’s family reclaims fieldhouse floor he played on in 1940s

Family members of former IU student athlete Jack Herron gather at the IU Surplus Store to look at the old floor.Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University

More than 20 family members of former IU student athlete Jack Herron recently gathered on the Bloomington campus to collect pieces of the fieldhouse floor that Herron once played on.

Sections of the old flooring from the Seventh Street IU Fieldhouse, which served as the home for the basketball team from 1928 through 1960, were recently discovered in a Martinsville warehouse. Some pieces will be available for sale, while another chunk will be used to make plaques celebrating the IU Bicentennial. Fans can follow IU Surplus social media accounts to learn more about the flooring and timing of any auctions later in the year.

IU professor emerita receives lifetime achievement translation prize

The Donald Keene Center of Japanese Culture at Columbia University recently awarded IU Bloomington Professor Emerita Sumie Jones the Lindsley and Masao Miyoshi Translation Prize for lifetime achievement as a translator and editor of translation.

Jones is a professor emerita of East Asian languages and cultures and comparative literature at IU Bloomington. Her work includes English translations of more than three centuries of notable Japanese translations across a variety of genres.

The recent award acknowledges her contributions as a translator and editor to three major anthologies: “A Kamigata Anthology: Literature from Japan’s Metropolitan Centers, 1600-1750” (forthcoming from University of Hawaii Press); “An Edo Anthology: Literature from Japan’s Mega City, 1750-1850” (University of Hawaii Press, 2013); and “A Tokyo Anthology: Literature from Japan’s Modern Metropolis, 1850- 1920” (University of Hawaii Press, 2017).

Jones’ work on the anthologies was supported in part by funding from IU’s New Frontiers in the Arts and Humanities program and bridge funds from the Office of the Vice President for Research as well as by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Toshiba International Foundation. The three-volume project collects a wide range of urban and popular Japanese literature, the majority of which was not previously translated into English.

Jones also has been a residential fellow at the Institute of Advanced Study, where she established, in collaboration with Breon Mitchell, the then-director of the Lilly Library, the Seminar on Translation, a long-running faculty gathering that has stimulated campuswide discussions on translation.

The Lindsley and Masao Miyoshi translation prize honors an experienced translator for her or his book of translation. In rare cases, a Miyoshi prize for lifetime achievement is awarded to recognize a distinguished career in translation and editing. Masao Miyoshi was a distinguished professor of literary studies at the University of California at San Diego and his wife Lindsley Miyoshi was a longtime writer and editor for “The New Yorker.”



Union Board to screen ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere at IMU

Union Board will show a free screening of the “Game of Thrones” season premiere at 9 pm. April 14 in the IMU Starbucks.

There will be a costume contest, prizes and food. This is the last season of the immensely popular television series based on the bestselling book series by George R.R. Martin.