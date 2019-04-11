Around IUPUI

Spring School of Medicine faculty meeting set for April 30

The IU School of Medicine spring faculty meeting will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 30 in Walther Hall, Room C203. Faculty meetings take place twice a year to discuss issues of importance to the School of Medicine. For faculty unable to attend, the meeting will be available via livestream. Instructions for remote viewing are available now.

Student research to take over Campus Center on Friday

Student Research and Engagement Day will showcase the work of thousands of IUPUI undergraduates while promoting opportunities for the rest. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, the Campus Center will hold poster sessions, internship information sessions, the annual JagStart Idea Pitch Competition and much more.

Motivational speaker Danny Brassell will give the event’s keynote address, “The Power and Importance of Engaged Learning.”

New Healthy IU website promotes work-life balance

In March, Healthy IU launched a new website encouraging work-life balance while serving as a hub for programs and opportunities for IUPUI staff and faculty to lead healthier lives. “Work and Life” lists events and webinars like April 18’s “Cancer Survivors’ Care – Fear of Recurrence: Strategies for Adaptive Coping.”

The site organizes its services in categories like children and parenting, breastfeeding support, and mental well-being. Health screenings and self-assessments are prominent on the website, too.

New Kelley School graduate certificate gives health care providers business acumen

A new graduate certificate beginning this fall at the Kelley School of Business at IUPUI provides business training to health care providers so they can both manage and improve patient care.

The Graduate Certificate in Medical Management is a 12-month program that gives nurses, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, anesthesiology assistants, pharmacists, medical technicians and other front-line, non-physician health care professionals the business acumen and skills needed to lead a health care organization and to implement changes that improve patient care and outcomes.

“We know many health care providers are asked to take on managerial roles, and they don’t feel they’re adequately armed to do the best they can,” said M. Kim Saxton, clinical professor of marketing and faculty director for the new certificate program. “The Graduate Certificate in Medical Management trains health care professionals to manage teams, to understand how to negotiate, to create collaborative environments, and to feel competent and empowered as administrators to address major challenges facing health care. These providers want to understand the business side of health care, but they don’t feel they have the tools, knowledge or language to do so.”

2019 Spirit of Philanthropy awardees announced

More than 30 faculty, staff, alumni and community organizations were announced as recipients of the 2019 IUPUI Spirit of Philanthropy Award.

Since 1989, the Spirit of Philanthropy Award has been presented to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated dedication and commitment to the academic and cultural well-being of IUPUI and its faculty, staff and students through generous donations, volunteerism and other notable investments.