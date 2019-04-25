Around IUPUI

’50 trees for 50 years’

IUPUI will be celebrating Arbor Day in tree-mendous fashion Friday, April 26.

At 9 a.m., IUPUI leaders, students and staff will be joined by community leaders to celebrate Earth Month as well as IUPUI’s legacy at Lockefield Green, located at North Street and University Boulevard.

In collaboration with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, 50 trees will be planted along University Boulevard. Eight additional, larger trees will reside on the University Tower west lawn near the intersection of Michigan Street and University Boulevard.

Donated by Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, 50 trees will be installed by hand by IUPUI students and staff and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful volunteers. The young trees will line the street between North Street and Indiana Avenue. The 50 saplings will be a mix of swamp white oak, tulip, poplar, black gum and sycamore trees, and they will be watered and maintained by Keep Indianapolis Beautiful for three years.

The trees will beautify campus, blossoming in the spring and changing colors in the fall, and provide shade along sidewalks. They will bring other benefits, too.

According to Office of Sustainability director Jessica Davis, the trees will add to the campus goal of 28 percent canopy coverage and will lessen flooding by filtering water from campus streets. The trees will also attract pollinators, which fulfills IUPUI’s status as a Tree Campus USA and Bee Campus USA institution.

The University Tower trees will include large shade trees in the form of redbud and beech trees for students to congregate around and relax under for decades to come.

Those attending the tree-planting ceremony will include Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar; Indianapolis deputy mayor of neighborhoods David Hampton; and Joe Jarzen, vice president of program strategy for Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

Collaboration at the Crossing

A new faculty collaboration space will open next week in University Library. The Faculty Crossing is a new, technology-rich collaboration space for faculty and teaching staff of all appointments. Forum fellows Aimee Zoeller, a lecturer in sociology; Andy Buchenot, associate professor of English; and Darrell Nickolson, assistant professor of architectural technology, have designed development programming for the space.

The Faculty Crossing and the newly renovated Center for Teaching and Learning will be unveiled at an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 29, in Room 1125 in the library.

Call for interest in serving as an IUPUI Staff Council officer

The Staff Council Membership Committee is preparing a slate of nominees for election to the leadership offices of second vice president, corresponding secretary and three members-at-large.

The terms of office are two years, beginning with the first meeting following the election. No person can serve more than two consecutive terms in the same office or as an elected member of the Executive Committee.

For more information, email scouncil@iupui.edu by May 13.

‘Look/See’ opens May 2

At the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI, the graduate theses for MFA students aren’t typed in a bound volume or laid out in a PowerPoint for a professor’s private review. They’re hung on walls, placed on tables, or otherwise displayed for anyone to observe and enjoy.

That’s the magic of “Look/See,” Herron’s ninth annual exhibition featuring students completing their master’s degrees in art therapy, visual art and visual communication design. The exhibit, which also showcases select undergraduate student work, will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in Eskenazi Hall.

Leading IUPUI teachers, researchers, mentors, students recognized at year-end awards convocations

The finest teachers, researchers, mentors and students at IUPUI were recognized April 18 at the annual Chancellor’s Academic Honors Convocation in Hine Hall Auditorium.

The convocation, hosted by Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar, celebrates excellence across all facets of IUPUI’s mission: teaching and learning; research, scholarship and creative activity; civic engagement; and diversity.

“IUPUI’s Honors Convocation offers an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate academic excellence among our faculty, staff and students at IUPUI with a special focus on key priorities for our campus, including first-rate teaching, outstanding research, civic engagement and, above all, student success,” Paydar said. “This year, I deeply appreciated the opportunity to bestow a Chancellor’s Medallion on Uday Sukhatme during this convocation for all that he did in his role as executive vice chancellor and dean of the faculties at IUPUI from 2006 to 2012.”