Top 8 reasons to attend Student Research and Engagement Day

Not all student research is solitary, crunching mountains of data for hours on end. Research and creative activities can be engaging and sociable, and it can ignite passions for a career.

Programs on campus offer fun, vibrant research and other engaged learning opportunities for all students, many of which will be showcased at Student Research and Engagement Day. There, you can celebrate the success and hard work of students across all disciplines while also learning ways to become more engaged on campus and excel beyond school yourself. Come check out these options from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 12 in the Campus Center.

JagStart Idea Pitch Competition

Want to see an IUPUI rendition of “Shark Tank”? From 2 to 4 p.m. on the theater level, the JagStart Idea Pitch Competition will highlight IUPUI students’ creativity and innovative ideas for new products, business ventures and solutions to social challenges. The competition will be in a style similar to the show, and the winner receives a $5,000 prize.

Creative activities

Interested in meeting cutting-edge musicians and artists? IUPUI is the place to be, and these students prove it. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., students will present their original, creative pieces of art. These pieces will include 2D and 3D sculptures, music displays and more. Many works will appeal to multiple senses, while others will ask for crowd participation with demonstrations.

IUPUI Student Club and Chapters Fair

Don’t be a member of the “Lonely Hearts Club.” IUPUI has some excellent clubs and chapters to make friends and network for the future. The Student Club and Chapters Fair, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first floor, is a great place to start looking. You don’t have to be a party of one.

Students will share their experiences in research and study abroad education at the student poster session at 11 a.m. on the fourth floor.Photo by Etta Ward, Indiana University

Play to win

There will be an assortment of carnival games to play – with points to earn and awesome prizes to take home, too – on the fourth floor.

Student poster session

Do you want a chance to win $20? Of course you do! Complete a scavenger hunt by identifying posters, solving clues and answering questions for a chance to win one of six $20 CrimsonCard credits while listening to students share their experiences in research and study abroad education. The sessions begin at 11 a.m.

Life-Health Sciences Internship program

If you’re frantically looking for some on-campus experience, the Life-Health Sciences Internship Program might be for you. This program provides paid internships for students during the academic year. Students interested in health sciences careers can expand their social networks and learn about a program that works closely with professors and staff in the graduate and professional programs.

Live music

Where else can you vibe out to original electronic music from your fellow Jags and dance the Schuhplattler to BRAWÜSSimo, a visiting German student brass quintet? The Campus Center will be alive with all of this music starting at 10:30 a.m.

Golden Jaguars

Guess what’s back, back again. The golden Jag, that’s what. If you missed out at the IUPUI 50th Anniversary Birthday Bash and didn’t snag a golden Jag for yourself, here’s a second chance to right that wrong. Starting at 9:30 a.m., be one of the first 100 students to attend “The Power and Importance of Engaged Learning,” a keynote address by motivational speaker and author Danny Brassell, to receive a golden Jag just like at the birthday party.