‘Look/See’ to spotlight work of Herron School of Art and Design graduate students

At the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI, the graduate theses for MFA students aren’t typed in a bound volume or laid out on a PowerPoint for a professor’s private review. They’re hung on walls, placed on tables or otherwise displayed for anyone to observe and enjoy.

That’s the magic of “Look/See,” Herron’s ninth annual year-end celebration featuring a graduate thesis exhibition of work by students completing their master’s degrees in art therapy, visual art and visual communication design. “Look/See,” which also showcases select undergraduate student work, will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in Eskenazi Hall.

In advance of “Look/See,” IU Communications caught up with three M.A. and MFA candidates to get a sneak preview of their creations.

Counseling through art

In the growing field of art therapy, a mental health profession, a piece of art is often a bridge to communication.

“It’s a unique therapeutic relationship between the client and the therapist,” Emily Sondgerath explained. “So you are doing counseling, but you’re using art materials.”

Sondgerath is an art therapy M.A. candidate who has been interning at Riley Hospital for Children, working with pediatric stem cell nurses in the areas of bereavement and burnout. The stem cell transplant unit has the highest rate of mortality at the hospital.

“It’s a really cool atmosphere because they’re like a small family, but because of that, with the high mortality rate, they experience a lot of bereavement,” she said. “I’ve been researching, and then I interviewed them to see what they felt was the best way to support them.”

Art therapy is proving to be a useful method of support, and Sondgerath created a piece of art displaying a heart with different elements such as rocks in the center, which represent the heaviness of grief and death. The piece will be on display along with visual reflections of theses from six other art therapy M.A. students.

A conversation with sugar

Andrea Jandernoa’s piece winds and twists in midair, seemingly taking on a life of its own.

At first glance, the wire base of her art, titled “Foiled,” is obvious – but what about the material coating the wire? It’s sugar.

“For my thesis exhibition, I have been working primarily with sugar and putting it into different forms with other materials, like wire, to create a conversation about what it means to be diabetic,” said Jandernoa, a visual art MFA candidate. “It’s about how you experience things like unpredictability and uncertainty.”

Perhaps no one has bought as much sugar lately from supermarkets without making food out of it than Jandernoa, who worked through many recipes and cooking methods to create the right kind of consistent material that would cling to the wire.

“Part of why I found this really interesting is because typically nets are something that can hold and catch and secure,” she said. “But because the net is so malleable with the wire that it’s created from, and the sugar is so hard, it’s actually really quite fragile, and anytime it moves, it has the potential to knock the different sugar pieces off.”

She will be moving the work carefully to install it for display in the 2019 Graduate Thesis Exhibition, opening the evening of “Look/See.”

Elizabeth Jorgensen specializes in sculpture and will have several pieces at the “Look/See” graduate exhibition.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Re-creating memories

Visiting Elizabeth Jorgensen’s workspace at the Eskenazi Fine Arts Center requires some careful walking, so as not to be poked by sharp objects protruding from the wall.

The MFA visual art student specializes in sculpture and will have several pieces to show in the graduate exhibition.

“My body of work kind of evolved with the first year, when I realized I wanted to work on memory,” Jorgensen said. “I’m using found-object assemblage sculpture work to tell the story. The basis of my story is about having amnesia about childhood experiences, so I’m using photography to kind of inform my sculptures.

“I’m looking at the subject matter, and I’m in a lot of the photographs. I’m deciding my emotion that I’m feeling when I’m looking at them, and then I’m translating that into my sculptures.”

She recently displayed some of the works at a show in northern Indiana, and the reactions and questions from attendees gave her new perspectives.

“One person said it looked like a lot of collage work to him, and I remembered as a child how that was one of the things my mother had taught me – pretty much my first art form,” she said. “Since I never really thought of that, it was interesting that someone else picked it up.”

In-kind support for “Look/See” is provided by Sun King Brewing. Light refreshments will be available. Parking is free in the Sports Complex Garage adjacent to Eskenazi Hall or on levels 5 and 6 of the Riverwalk Garage, courtesy of The Great Frame Up Indianapolis, with validation from the Herron galleries.

The Galleries at Herron, located in Eskenazi Hall on the IUPUI campus, are free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.