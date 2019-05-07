Pride of Indiana: Thank-you messages to and from IU employees

Pride of Indiana is a regular feature in Inside IU that allows Indiana University faculty and staff to recognize their colleagues for IU-related work they’ve done that goes above and beyond their job duties or responsibilities.

IUPUI

Taylor Dooley, of the Undergraduate Admissions Office, whose nominator wrote: “Thank you Taylor for going above and beyond in your daily duties to help advocate for LGBTQ+ prospective students and their families. You are making a difference!”

IU Bloomington

Tim Hoard, of Facility Operations, whose nominator wrote: “The care and expertise provided by Tim Hoard every day helps to ensure that the chemistry building runs smoothly and safely. During a recent electrical power failure, Tim went above and beyond to come in during the weekend. He helped install a temporary generator, as well as ensured a safe and speedy power-up to all the building systems. During the subsequent power outages that occurred late at night, he has come in and helped manage controlled shutdown and restarts. Without Tim’s knowledge, deep understanding and, above all, guardianship of the chemistry building’s unique systems, my department would not have weathered these outages as well as we did.”

IU Kokomo

Jonatan Lopez Bracamontes, of the admissions office, whose nominator wrote: “When we had a translation problem in our office with one of our Advance College Project parents during a phone call, Jon was quick to respond to our request to help us get the answers for the parent. Thank you, Jon for jumping into action when we needed you most! You are a true asset to Indiana University, and I can’t thank you enough. Jon, you have inspired our office to begin learning some of the different languages we encounter in our daily lives in the bursar’s office.”

IU Southeast

Dana Hope, of the School of Natural Sciences dean’s office, whose nominator wrote: “Dana has a title – administrative assistant – but she can change hats in a moment. If there is a chair that needs someone to fill, she will slide over and change roles. She can be seen in the secretary’s seat when she is out on sick leave. She easily moves over to assist the academic advisor while we search for a new one. If the dean is out at a conference, she makes sure the faculty have everything they need. Need payroll advice? She becomes a teacher and trainer. It is not that she can fill all these roles, it is that she does so without being asked or thanked. She often does it without notice. Our division runs like a one-woman show. Dana moves from one role to the next while doing her own job. Thank you, Dana for your best performance ever!”