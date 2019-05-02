Around IUPUI

Mini-Marathon to impact campus parking this weekend

Street closures for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon will impact getting to and from parking options on campus from 6 p.m. Friday, May 3, to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4. During this time, there will be no access to any parking lot or garage south of New York Street.

EM permit holders may park in any surface lot or in Barnhill Garage without charge by showing their EM pass to the attendants. They will also have access to swipe in and out of the Vermont Street Garage beginning at 2 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday, May 5.

ST student permit holders may park in any surface lot – including EM spaces – and Barnhill Garage without charge by showing their parking permit to the attendants. ST permits will work in the following garages: Vermont Street, Gateway, Blackford and the student section of Lockefield.

Visitors who do not want to pay the $10 event parking fee should be directed to park in any visitor garage and pay visitor rates.

If you have any questions or concerns, email permits@iupui.edu.

Chartwells announces summer hours and participation in One Million Acts of Good

Starting Monday, May 6, Simply Puur will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Starting Monday, May 6, Chartwells eateries on the IUPUI campus will maintain summer hours through Aug. 23. Check to see the new hours for your favorite lunch stop:

The Market: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

Caribou Coffee: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.

Erbert & Gerbert’s: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Simply Puur: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chick-fil-A: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Outtakes at Education/Social Work Building: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Einstein Bros.: 8:00 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chancellor’s Restaurant: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.

University Club: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Check out more summer hour changes here.

Chartwells also recently participated in One Million Acts of Good, an initiative from General Mills Foodservice and MATTER to promote healthy snacks and nutrition education to help fight food insecurity in communities nationwide.

IUPUI students and staff volunteered March 27 and 28 to fill boxes of food for IUPUI’s Paw’s Pantry and the Salvation Army Ruth Lilly Women’s and Children’s Center. Each snack pack also included nutrition information as well as a YouMATTER handwritten note of encouragement, which offers a way for those packing to share an inspirational message with the recipients. Once packed, the MATTERboxes were distributed locally to nonprofits, schools, after-school programs and health care providers.

“Chartwells Higher Education and Chartwells Dining at IUPUI are inspired by the opportunity to join these like-minded organizations and students to give back to our community,” said Rachel Jahrsdoerfer, Chartwells Dining at IUPUI marketing manager. “We have the ability to increase access to healthy snacks and nutrition education for those who may need it most. And the best part is the personal connection with our handwritten note and act of kindness to brighten someone’s day.”

50 trees for 50 years

Students helped plant 50 trees along University Boulevard on Arbor Day, April 26.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

To commemorate IUPUI’s 50 years, 50 trees were planted on campus along University Boulevard on April 26. After a ceremony led by Camy Broeker, vice chancellor for finance and administration, and David Hampton, Indianapolis deputy mayor of neighborhoods, student and staff volunteers joined members of Keep Indianapolis Beautiful to plant redbud, swamp white oak, tulip, poplar, black gum, beech and sycamore trees.

The trees will beautify campus – blossoming in the spring and changing colors in the fall – and provide shade along university sidewalks. They will bring other benefits, too.

According to Office of Sustainability director Jessica Davis, the trees will add to the campus goal of 28 percent canopy coverage and will lessen flooding by filtering water from campus streets. They will also attract pollinators, fulfilling IUPUI’s status as a Tree Campus USA and Bee Campus USA institution.

How to navigate the path to improving health care

The Center for Health Innovation & Implementation Science will hold a free webinar starting 11 a.m. today, May 2. The 30-minute presentation will be hosted by education services coordinator Joshua Trotter and business improvement advisor Andrea Burkhardt.

The webinar will explore complex questions in the health industry, such as how organizations can adapt to health care changes and how they can become successful in handling health care costs.

‘Critical Conversation’

The White Racial Literacy Project will wrap up with a Critical Conversation summation at 12:15 p.m. today, May 2, in University Library, Room 1116. The initiative’s goal was to create a more welcoming and inclusive campus. Facilitators Dennis L. Rudnick, associate director of multicultural education and research at the IUPUI Multicultural Center, and professor of education Lori Patton Davis will hear perspectives and lessons learned following a year of events, workshops and activities designed to provide a reflective opportunity for white people within the IUPUI community to unpack misconceptions and misinformation about structural racism and realize their potential to facilitate change.