Around IUPUI

Another championship for IUPUI women’s golf

Members of the IUPUI women’s golf team proudly displayed their championship banner after winning the Horizon League tournament April 23 in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.Photo courtesy of Ed Holdaway, IUPUI Athletics

Congratulations to the women’s golf team for back-to-back Horizon League championships. The team won by 13 shots overall at the April 21-23 tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, and three players – Marion Debove, Amelie Svejda and Kara Blair – were named to the all-tournament team. Debove, a junior from Paris, was recently named Horizon League player of the year.

The championship sent the team to the NCAA Regionals this week, participating as the No. 18 seed at the East Lansing Regional at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West Course. The 54-hole tournament started Monday; the top six teams and top three individuals will advance to the NCAA National Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Help fund a Jaguar statue on campus

A ferocious new sculpture is being planned for the Hine Hall courtyard, and you can help make it a reality. A statue depicting IUPUI’s Jaguar mascot is in the works, and a crowdfunding effort was launched in April to accelerate the piece’s completion.

According to IUPUI director of development Peter Hunter, no rendering of the statue has been finalized. The size and material of the statue are still being decided as well, but rest assured that the statue will be a claw-some show of school spirit. Give today.

May Archives photo caption contest

Nurses check out a new X-ray machine at the IU Medical Center.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Special Collections and Archives

Enter your captions to a vintage IUPUI photo from Special Collections and Archives and become eligible to win a Fabulous Prize. We congratulate Jacob Lovrinic for his winning caption for April’s photo: “Mounted officers suspect fowl play in search for elusive Canadian criminal.”

Cancer Research Day set for May 15

Understanding, treating and eliminating cancer in patients will be the focus of research projects at the annual Indiana University Simon Cancer Center Cancer Research Day, set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in the Campus Center. Most of the talks and presentations will be held on the theater level and in Room 450.

Student, fellow and faculty researchers from IUPUI, IU Bloomington, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame will show their latest breakthroughs while doctors give lectures throughout the morning and afternoon.

The annual event’s goal is to increase understanding and awareness of IU Simon Cancer Center research endeavors and encourage collaboration with other cancer research institutions in Indiana.

Cathy Buyarski selected as president-elect of the Association of Deans and Directors

Cathy Buyarski was voted as president-elect of the Association of Deans and Directors of University Colleges and Undergraduate Studies – a national, nonprofit membership association that provides a platform of information and knowledge sharing, a virtual community for networking, and an annual conference that offers professional-development experience for deans, directors and their colleagues.

As president-elect, Buyarski said, she is looking forward to continuing the conversation about the important role of university colleges on college campuses. She will join the discussion on student success and is especially interested in helping the association discover how it can have a larger voice in the national conversation about supporting student success.

Buyarski is currently the executive associate dean of University College and the executive director of student success initiatives at IUPUI.