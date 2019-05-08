Virtual reality game built by IUPUI students challenges players to escape Breakout High

Description of the following video:

Jonathan Renniger, a School of Informatics and Computing student, speaks in voiceover: The premise of the game, “Breakout High,” is that you are a character who has been trapped in a classroom. You don’t know why or how you’re there, just that you’re trapped there by an evil guy named Mr. Jack.

Johnathan Renniger, School of Informatics and Computing student.

Renniger speaks: And your goal is to unlock puzzles to unlock the key to get out of the rooms …

Renniger speaks in voiceover: … to basically find out how to get out of the school.

Kottka speaks in voiceover: There’s the New Media N420 class, which is Zeb Wood’s project-development course. Our group was formed …

Joshua Kottka, School of Informatics and Computing student

Kottka speaks: … and BlueWall was our client. They wanted their own virtual reality game, and so in the first couple weeks of the semester, it was just meeting with them …

Kottka speaks in voiceover: … brainstorming ideas for a game because they didn’t really know what they wanted. A lot of themes were thrown around, but then eventually we narrowed it down to a puzzle-solving game. BlueWall Virtual Reality is located in Castleton on 82nd Street.

Kottka speaks: Very early May, the game will be available at BlueWall …

Kottka speaks in voiceover:… but the game is essentially going to be there forever.

