IUPUI students, faculty and staff showed their pride at the 2019 Indy Pride parade and festival. Dozens of Jaguars and their friends and families rallied together, raised their flags and celebrated.

Jazzy joined in the fun, spreading her spirit to all at the parade.

IUPUI 2019 graduate Esther Calderon greets volunteers as she manages the Geico Family Fun Zone in Military Park for her Indy Pride internship.

Photos by Myron Russell and Rachel Terlep, Indiana University