Mobile app launched to help Indiana residents make healthier choices, improve health literacy

INDIANAPOLIS – LifeOmic, the creators of LIFE mobile apps, and the Indiana Clinical Translational Sciences Institute, a research partnership among Indiana University, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame, have announced a partnership to grow the institute’s All IN for Health program.

All IN for Health connects Indiana residents across the state with opportunities to improve their health and participate in research and clinical studies.

Through the partnership, participants will have access to free, complementary tools to enhance their health journey via the LIFE Extend app. Together, LifeOmic and the Indiana CTSI aim to engage over 100,000 residents in All IN for Health who are striving to take better control of their health and seek prevention-focused care.

Through the partnership with LifeOmic, All IN for Health participants will have more opportunities to increase their understanding of health and health-related issues through the LIFE Apps Learning Library, which provides access to science-based content on key topics such as metabolism, nutrition, aging and more.Photo courtesy of All IN for Health

The LIFE Extend app is the first precision health app designed to improve health with evidence-based pillars of health, including physical activity, nutrition, mindfulness and sleep. Indiana residents will have access to a personalized health timeline that allows them to track their progress and habits as well as engage with family, friends and groups they select as they work toward their health goals.

The LIFE Extend app is the second product of the LIFE apps portfolio built by LifeOmic; its first app has helped more than half a million users establish and maintain healthy habits.

This opportunity builds upon the current partnership among IU, the Regenstrief Institute and LifeOmic to create technology solutions that improve health as part of IU’s Precision Health Grand Challenge initiative.

“All IN for Health and the LIFE Extend app provide a resource for residents who are looking to take simple and effective steps to help reduce their risk of chronic disease and improve their overall health,” said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. “The app makes it easy to track progress and understand how daily choices impact overall well-being. Leveraging the success we’ve had with our original app, we are looking forward to creating lasting change across the state of Indiana.”

The All IN for Health program seeks to improve the health literacy and health of participants. Through the LifeOmic partnership, users will have more opportunities to increase their understanding of health and health-related issues through the LIFE Apps Learning Library, which provides access to science-based content on key topics such as metabolism, nutrition, aging and more. All IN for Health produces custom content for residents, with articles from leading researchers in Indiana. The program also offers access to participation in thousands of research and clinical studies happening across the state.

IU has a 1.5 percent ownership interest in LifeOmic and its subsidiaries. Engagement of communities through apps such as LIFE Extend demonstrates the value of academic-industry collaborations to improve the health of Indiana citizens.

“Making All IN for Health available via the LIFE Extend app offers participants ways to further engage in our communities to improve their health,” said Dr. Anantha Shekhar, founding director of the Indiana CTSI and executive associate dean for research affairs at the IU School of Medicine. “If you are healthy, we want you to maintain your health. If you have a medical problem, we want you to learn more about your illness and have opportunities to participate in research.”

The app utilizes artificial intelligence to recommend personalized ways to improve health under the pillars, with suggestions for physical exercise and reminders for mindful habits. Users can also socialize and connect with others on the app, which encourages them to publicly share their health journey and connect with others via social “circles” to build community support, which is a known predictor of improved health. The app’s circles allow users to set goals and see when friends and family are using the app, in real time with live updates.

“Using this technology to accelerate participation in All IN for Health allows us to engage Indiana residents in new and interactive ways that can help all residents become part of improving health, accelerating discoveries and achieving our overall goal of making Indiana a healthier state,” said Dr. Peter J. Embi, president and CEO of the Regenstrief Institute and scientific leader of All IN for Health.

LIFE Extend will undergo regular updates to provide additional resources and exclusive opportunities to Indiana residents. Those interested can visit the All IN for Health website to learn more and download the LIFE Extend app for iOS and Android.

This partnership reflects IU’s extensive expertise and research in curing, treating and preventing chronic illnesses. To build on the intersection of these areas of core strength and to bring precision medicine treatments to Hoosiers, IU President Michael A. McRobbie in June 2016 announced IU’s inaugural Grand Challenge, the Precision Health Initiative.

About LifeOmic

LifeOmic is a software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, health care IT, pharma and individuals. The company’s cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic’s core competency is the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more. The company’s product lines include security software platform JupiterOne and consumer-centric LIFE mobile apps. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

About the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute

The Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute brings together the state’s brightest minds to solve Indiana’s most pressing health challenges through research. It is a statewide partnership among Indiana University; Purdue University; the University of Notre Dame; and numerous life sciences businesses, government entities and community organizations. The Indiana CTSI engages with the public at every level of research – from basic science to patient care. It has been continuously funded by multimillion-dollar grants from the National Institutes of Health since the Indiana CTSI’s founding in 2008. It is housed at the Indiana University School of Medicine.