Girls Rock Indianapolis returns to empower and inspire 100 future rock stars

Girls Rock Indianapolis

Angel Higginbottom was a toddler when she began singing in her parents’ church choir in Cincinnati. She then picked up flute, guitar and drums before high school.

During her first summer in Indianapolis, Higginbottom, now an IUPUI sophomore studying music and arts technology, utilized her music talents volunteering at Girls Rock Indianapolis. The summer camp, which ran July 8-19, has been hosted by the Department of Music and Arts Technology in the Informatics and Communications Technology Complex for the past few years. Excited elementary, middle and high school girls – 100 of them – took over music performance rooms to learn instruments, songwriting and performing in front of an audience. Higginbottom also shared with the campers some technological techniques picked up during her first year at IUPUI. She was surprised that the girls wanted to know about microphone placement in front of a guitar amplifier or how an audio mixing board works.

Photos by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

“I wish I knew about something like this when I was younger,” Higginbottom said. “This is a good environment for kids. The volunteers go the extra mile to make sure everyone feels welcome – and not just music-wise.”

Higginbottom’s experience performing, recording and studying music production served as an inspiration to the girls. The campers learn songs and new instruments during camp, but the biggest value is the connection they make to music and to each other.

Girls Rock Indianapolis enjoys a strong volunteer and instructor network, many of whom started as campers. Since the Indianapolis program was established in 2010, it’s certain former campers are performing around Indianapolis and beyond.

From No Direction to touring

Dana Dobbins, a senior studying anthropology, has volunteered at Girls Rock for the past several summers. She fondly recalls that she had never touched an instrument before her first summer as a Girls Rock camper. On July 30, she leaves for a tour with her punk rock trio, Lucy Furr.

Girls Rock counselor Dana Dobbins learned about music and the process of songwriting while attending the camp as a child.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

“For me when I was younger, Girls Rock gave me that basis that ‘I can start a band,’” Dobbins said. “I can sit and play music with people and write songs.”

Dobbins and her first bandmates in No Direction kept writing and playing after they aged out of Girls Rock. Dobbins went on to play in a handful of projects that gig around Indianapolis – Dana Skully and the Tiger Sharks, Fingertoes, and the aforementioned Lucy Furr. Dobbins rocks bass, guitar, vocals and/or a drum machine in these projects.

Still only 20 years old, Dobbins calls Girls Rock her summer home. It’s innate to come back to help with the next crop of campers and future rockers.

“I still have the mindset that I’m here to learn,” Dobbins explained. “When I’m teaching, the students are teaching me things, too.”

Cello in the bass room?

Gigi Miedema, a junior in the School of Music at DePauw University, learned violin and cello before embracing the bass guitar thanks to her time in Girls Rock.

Girls Rock counselor Gigi Miedema first attended the camp in 2011 as a student.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

“I can play rock on a cello,” said Miedema, who taught bass during Girls Rock. “The things that I learned at Girls Rock about myself and interacting with other musicians really pushed me into that. It helped me be more open.”

When she was a camper, Miedema attended a small school. None of her friends shared her musical tastes. She couldn’t connect with anyone over her passion for music.

“I had pictures of the Beatles in my locker, and no one knew who they were,” Miedema said with a laugh. “Come on, it’s the Beatles.”

Campers at Girls Rock have the opportunity to learn to play a variety of instruments, including guitar and keyboard.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

The string player didn’t tear up her sheet music, though. She’s been able to love classical music and rock-and-roll, performing both at chamber concerts around DePauw and Indianapolis. There is room for Wilco, Elvis Costello and the Ramones with Béla Bartók, Edward Elgar and Johann Sebastian Bach. Cello rhythms and parts can be translated to an AC/DC song, and vice versa.

At Girls Rock, she found 50 other girls just like her, and it’s as easy as the “Smoke on the Water” riff to get Miedema back as a camp counselor.

“I come back because it was the very first place that I ever knew where people were like me,” she said. “It really clicked. Coming back as a volunteer, I really see that Girls Rock is a family, and we take care of one another.

“It’s almost not a choice to come back. I have to come back because it’s my family.”