12 new degrees approved, including 8 collaborative online degrees

The Indiana University Board of Trustees has approved 12 new degrees: a bachelor’s degree at IU Bloomington, a master’s degree at IUPUI, two bachelor’s degrees at IU South Bend and eight degrees offered by IU Online in collaboration with multiple campuses.

A new bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and global policy at IU Bloomington is among the new degrees approved.Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

A new Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and global policy offered on the IU Bloomington campus will be a collaboration between the School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. Globally, there are about 1.5 million cybersecurity job openings, and this degree is IU’s latest response to meeting the demand. In fall 2017, IU launched its master’s in cybersecurity and risk management, and last month the university announced a new IU Cybersecurity Clinic to address threats faced by governments, businesses and individuals.

The trustees also approved a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Arts in informatics and information media arts for the IU South Bend campus. The degrees will be offered in partnership between the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and Ernestine M. Raclin School of Arts and require 120 credit hours to complete. Curricula for both degrees will include courses in informatics, new media and world languages. The B.S. will require additional courses in mathematics and science, while the B.A. will require additional courses in science and western culture and writing.

A new Master of Science degree in global health and sustainable development was approved for the IUPUI campus. The Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health program is the first Master of Science program in the country to be designed around the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Graduates will be qualified for careers as international health workers, global health practitioners, public health advisors, medical officers, disaster relief support, international aid workers and more.

In addition to these campus-based degrees, the trustees also approved six master’s and two bachelor’s degrees offered through IU Online in collaboration with multiple campuses. The following master’s degrees for teachers will allow instructors to meet the discipline-specific graduate study component of the Indiana Commission for Higher Learning’s instructor qualification accreditation standards for teaching dual-credit courses:

Three Masters of Arts degrees, for teachers in biology, chemistry and political science; each is a collaboration between IU Bloomington, IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast.

A Master of Arts for teachers in history, a collaboration between IU Bloomington, IUPUI, IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast.

A Master of Arts for teachers in math, a collaboration between IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast.

The other online degrees approved are:

A Master of Science for teachers in educational technology for learning at IU Bloomington. This degree was approved for IU East, IUPUI, IU Kokomo, IU Southeast and IU South Bend in June.

A Bachelor of Arts in sustainability studies, a collaboration between IU East, IU Kokomo, IU South Bend and IU Southeast that will align with the five face-to-face sustainability programs currently offered by IU but serve different student audiences.

A Bachelor of Science in data science, a collaboration between IU East, IUPUI, IU Kokomo, IU South Bend and IU Southeast that will provide students with expertise in data acquisition and storage, data exploration and curation, data modeling and analysis, data visualization and presentation, and data ethics and governance.

The degrees approved by the trustees still await final approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.