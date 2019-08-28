Human Resources to launch second staff employee engagement survey

Indiana University Human Resources will launch a second staff employee engagement survey on Sept. 16: My Voice at IU.

John Whelan.Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

The quick, online survey will collect feedback from staff employees on how they feel about working at IU – whether they feel valued, whether their contributions matter, and the level of pride in their work.

The goal of the survey is to help IU better understand the needs of its employees, what the university is doing well and where there are opportunities to improve. Results guide discussions about the work environment at the unit level and help staff create plans to improve their work experience how they choose, IU Vice President for Human Resources John Whelan said.

“IU remains committed to creating an environment where employees feel engaged in their work,” he said. “We want everybody to be proud of their work at IU, and the engagement survey provides us new insights into the staff experience at IU. Participation in the survey is important; it’s the first step in a process that empowers staff to drive change and enhance their work experience at IU.”

The second survey will also allow units to assess the impact of plans put into action following the 2017 survey, build on successes or make adjustments. 2017 survey results were used by staff to create 365 action plans for positive change across 203 units at IU. Plans included projects to enhance team-building, communication and feedback, recognition, skill development, and more.

Here’s how the survey works:

On Monday, Sept. 16, staff employees hired on or before July 1, 2019, will receive an email from Gallup, the third-party survey administrator, with a link to the survey and a unique access code. Click the link, enter the code and take the survey. It should take less than 10 minutes to complete, and the survey can be saved and resumed later, if interrupted.

The survey can be taken during work hours.

It can be taken 24/7 and is available on most mobile devices.

The survey closes at midnight Sept. 27.

Need more information? There’s a FAQ about the survey available on the survey website.

All answers are kept strictly confidential by Gallup. Results will be aggregated in groups of no fewer than five employees, and no individual responses are shared with IU or its leadership.

Aggregated survey data will be shared with work units for their discussion and planning purposes beginning in 2020.

IU Human Resources will provide more information about the survey to employees via email in September. Staff employees are encouraged to watch their email Sept. 16 for their invitation to complete the survey.