Around IUPUI

Parking lot closures

Some parking lots will be impacted by IUPUI students’ move-in this weekend.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

With classes beginning Monday, Aug. 26, resident students will be moving into their school housing this weekend. To ensure a smooth transition for these students, some parking lots will be closed or partially closed Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24:

Lot 92 at the corner of Blackford Street and Indiana Avenue.

Lot 63 at the corner of New York and Lansing streets.

Lot 54 behind the IU School of Dentistry buildings.

Lot 69 next to North Hall will be partially closed.

Additionally, Blake Street will be closed between Michigan and North streets Friday and Saturday.

EM permits will be valid in the Barnhill, Sports, Blackford and Gateway parking garages through Sunday, Aug. 25, and are always valid in any ST surface space.

Review parking maps online or contact permits@iupui.edu with any questions.

Move crew volunteers

The 2019 Move Crew needs faculty, staff and students to help with fall move-in Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24.

The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. today, Aug. 22.

Enter your crazy caption for a prize

Caption this photo of office fun in 1971.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Archives and Special Collections

The IUPUI Photo Caption Contest never rests. Special Collections and Archives in University Library has selected a vintage IUPUI photo from their coffers. Your job is to compose captions for it. Let your imagination and creativity run wild. The funniest caption wins a Fabulous Prize!

Congratulations go out to John Hayes for his winning caption for July’s photo: “Alfred Hitchcock, celebrity spokesperson for the new Drunk-O-Meter, shows Officer Jones and his colleagues his record-setting Drunk-O-Meter reading from the premier party of ‘The Birds.’”

Faculty Crossing set to open Aug. 30

Two new spaces for faculty members to further craft their teaching excellence will be unveiled from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 30 in University Library, Room 1125.

The Faculty Crossing is a technology-rich collaboration space for faculty and teaching staff of all appointments.Photo courtesy of the Office of the Faculty Council

Part workroom, part cafe, the Faculty Crossing is a technology-rich collaboration space for faculty and teaching staff of all appointments. Featuring welcoming spaces and a virtual reality innovation center, the newly renovated Center for Teaching and Learning – also known as CTL 2.0 – offers opportunities for all instructors to practice, experiment and play with various teaching and technology solutions.

There will be remarks from Executive Vice Chancellor Kathy Johnson, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor Margie Ferguson and other administrators at the grand opening of these collaborative spaces. RSVP before Tuesday, Aug. 27, to attend.

IU School of Nursing received NIH training grant to prepare next generation of nurse scientists

Two IU School of Nursing faculty members were awarded a five-year, $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to prepare nurse scientists to research new ways to prevent and manage serious chronic health conditions, including cancer, heart failure and Alzheimer’s disease.

The grant will fund a new predoctoral and postdoctoral fellowship program, led by School of Nursing researchers Susan Rawl and Susan Pressler, designed to train nurses who have completed a master’s degree or a Ph.D. to conduct high-impact research and lead interdisciplinary research teams focused on chronic disease prevention and management.

“A training program like this is one of the most important ways we can educate the next generation of nurse scientists,” Rawl said. “It gives them the knowledge and skills to pursue cutting-edge science to help patients and families self-manage chronic conditions.”

Summer staff honors

IUPUI staff members received national honors over the summer. Here are some of them:

Karina Garduño was a speaker at the 2019 American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity national convention, which took place in Indianapolis.Photo courtesy of the Office of Equal Opportunity

Karina Garduño, assistant director of multicultural programming, received the Emerging Leader Award at the June American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity national convention in Indianapolis. The award recognizes Garduño’s efforts around outreach, recruitment and retention of diverse student populations; administration of the JAGversity Peer Educators program; development of accountability standards for affiliated student organizations; and support and advising in the Multicultural Center. Garduño was honored for her work promoting the success of first-year IUPUI students in University College as well. She also serves as coordinator for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students at IUPUI. In that role, Garduño has had a tremendous impact on retention.

The Polis Center’s director of professional development and geospatial technology education, Kevin Mickey, was elected to serve as president-elect for the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association. Mickey will serve as president-elect for one year and assume the position of president at the end of the GIS-Pro conference in 2020 for a three-year term.

Pete Hunter, a director of development for the IU Foundation at IUPUI, was recognized nationally for his advisor role for Jagathon. At the Miracle Network Dance Marathon Leadership Conference in July, Hunter accepted the Campus Advisor Award, which recognizes a dance marathon campus advisor who goes above and beyond to help a Dance Marathon program succeed in its efforts for the kids.

Jags get home-court advantage for Horizon League championship tournament

IUPUI men’s basketball home court will serve as the epicenter of Horizon League basketball. The end-of-season tournament will take place March 9 and 10 in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Teams will #ReachTheHorizon before one gets its ticket punched for the NCAA basketball tournament.

Register for Regatta

Regatta registration opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

When registering, please have the following information for each of your team members: name, emergency contact number, cellphone number, email address, T-shirt size and demographic information.

Each year, hundreds of paddlers race down the canal for IUPUI’s largest student-run event – the IUPUI Regatta presented by Herff Jones. IUPUI faculty, staff, students and alumni are invited to form teams of four, with up to two handlers/alternative paddlers, to compete in the field of 200 teams.