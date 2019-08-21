Student parking at IUPUI: Here’s the scoop

Plan ahead and arrive early to ensure you get parked and to your building on time.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

On a bustling city campus like IUPUI’s, it’s important to know where to go – and specifically, where to park. Thanks to Parking and Transportation Services, we’ve got the scoop on all of the options available to you as a student.

Each student needs to obtain a new parking permit for the new academic year. It’s easy to do online.

Students parking on campus have different options based on whether they live on campus or commute:

Ball Residence Hall or Riverwalk Apartments and Townhomes residents will want a Campus Housing or North Campus (NCS) pass.

University Tower residents have options for a Tower Garage or an NCS pass.

Students living in North Hall can obtain a Blackford Garage or an NCS pass.

Students commuting to campus each day can purchase an ST or NCS permit.

The permit rates vary, and the price of the NCS pass has been reduced by 50 percent, making it a more affordable option for students.

So, where exactly do you park when you get to campus? Good question. Check out the maps:

The main campus parking map outlines ST, CH and visitor parking lots.

The north campus parking map notes the lots that students with an NCS pass can use.

Once you arrive and park on campus, you have the ability to hop on the JagLine and save some time. Six shuttles are operating on campus to get you to classes, meetings or your activities. It’s free for students to use, and the shuttles run every 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the shuttle line. You can view the map, which tracks the shuttles in real time, or download the JagLine app through the Apple or Android store.

Students traveling to IU Bloomington for a class can use Campus Commute, a shuttle service that runs between IU Bloomington and IUPUI. The shuttle includes Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, reclining seats, a restroom and DirecTV. All reservations must be made online, and each one-way ticket is $12.

The J.A.G. Services vehicle assistance program can help you 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday with jump-starting your car, putting air in your tires, giving you a ride to get gas or searching for your vehicle if you are having trouble locating it. Call 317-274-4232 for help.

Finally, make your parking experience better by following these tips and tricks:

Save time and money by choosing an NCS permit. Park on the North Campus lots and use the JagLine to get where you need to go.

ST permit holders have the option of parking in six different garages. Gateway Garage tends to fill last during the first few weeks of classes, so you can head there first.

Download and use the IU Mobile app and the Jag Spots feature to see available parking in ST parking garages.

Get in and out of the garages faster by scanning your permit’s barcode next to the number pad.

Always give yourself plenty of time to drive to campus, find parking and travel to your specific destination.

For more information or questions, visit the parking website or email permits@iu.edu.