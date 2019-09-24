Around IU Bloomington

IU launches search for next IU Cinema director

IU is searching for a new director of IU Cinema.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

Indiana University has appointed a committee to identify candidates for the position of IU Cinema director.

Provost Professor Greg Waller, unit director of Cinema and Media Studies at The Media School, will chair the committee, which was appointed by IU Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel.

The new director will succeed the cinema’s founding director, Jon Vickers, who was named to the position in 2010. Since the cinema opened in 2011, it has grown its national reputation as an innovative, collaborative, ambitious and sustainable film program, with a distinct academic programming model.

Open Medicare data helps IU researchers uncover potential hidden costs of health care

An interdisciplinary team of Indiana University scientists studying Medicare data has found an association between health care industry payments to medical providers for non-research expenses and what these providers charge for medical services – shedding new light on potential hidden costs to the public.

Their findings, published Sept. 20 in Nature Communications, demonstrate that medical providers receiving higher amounts of industry payments tend to bill higher drug and medical costs. Specifically, they found that a 10 percent increase in industry payments to medical providers is associated with 1.3 percent higher medical costs and 1.8 percent higher drug costs.

Union Board announces fall 2019 lecture series

Union Board has announces its fall 2019 lecture series.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

The Indiana Memorial Union Board has announced its fall 2019 lectures series featuring Penny Lane, Ruth Carter, Anderson Cooper and Karamo Brown.

An award-winning Sundance film director, Lane will speak Oct. 4 in Whittenberger Auditorium.

Carter, the Oscar-winning costume designer of “Black Panther,” will lecture Oct. 5 in IU Cinema and Presidents Hall.

Emmy Award-winning host of CNN’s “AC360,” Cooper will appear Oct. 27 at the Musical Arts Center.

Brown, a culture expert of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “Queer Eye,” will speak Dec. 14 at the IU Auditorium.

IU faculty member to receive 2020 Frances P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal

IU faculty member Caroline Chick Jarrold will be awarded the 2020 Frances P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal by the American Chemical Society, an honor that recognizes distinguished service to chemistry by female chemists.

Jarrold, who joined IU in 2002, was named chair of the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Science’s Department of Chemistry in 2018. She is also the first woman to serve as chair of the department as well as the first woman to be promoted to full professor of chemistry at IU in 2011. The award is “an incredible and humbling honor,” she said.

Jarrold’s work focuses on applying a variety of chemistry techniques toward issues of importance in energy and environment. Using a combination of mass spectrometry and laser spectroscopy techniques, Jarrold’s team – which consists of graduate and postdoctoral students, along with collaborators and theoreticians both at IU and other institutions – studies molecular systems and chemical reactions important for production of molecular hydrogen, an environmentally benign fuel.

Her other notable achievements include being named a Herman B Wells Endowed Professor at IU in 2018.

“An award such as this one is so touching because it broadcasts that your efforts have been noticed and are appreciated,” she said.

The award will be presented at the American Chemical Society National Meeting taking place March 22 to 26 in Philadelphia. Jarrold will also be addressing the ACS Women Chemists Committee luncheon at the meeting.

Meet the IU faculty member who built a waterwheel this summer

IU adult education professor Marjorie Treff in her workshop, rounding over the top edges of the bucket boards on her router.Photo courtesy of Matt Borders

IU School of Education adult education professor Marjorie Treff spent more than 50 hours over the summer restoring a 12-foot waterwheel that is part of a grist mill used to grind corn into cornmeal.

Treff and her woodworking team displayed the restored waterwheel at the 25th annual White River Valley Antique Show, which took place earlier in September at the Daviess County Fairgrounds. The wheel and mill were built in 1996 by members of the White River Valley Antique Association.

New associate vice provost for the social sciences appointed

Interim Vice Provost for Research Jeff Zaleski has announced the appointment of Brea Perry as associate vice provost for the social sciences in the Office of the Vice Provost for Research at IU Bloomington. Her appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2020.

As a member of the senior staff in the Office of the Vice Provost for Research, Perry will be responsible for leading the development of research and scholarly activities in the social sciences and in helping faculty pursue external funding in related research areas.

Perry is a professor of sociology in the College of Arts and Sciences and affiliated faculty with the IU Network Science Institute. Her research investigates the interrelated roles of social networks, biomarkers, social psychology, and social inequality in health and illness, with a particular focus on mental illness and substance use disorders.

She holds an M.A. and a Ph.D. in sociology from IU Bloomington. She began her career at the University of Kentucky before returning to IU in 2014. Perry has received multiple National Institutes of Health grants as well as funding from the National Science Foundation and several foundations.

In her role as associate vice provost, Perry will provide leadership and oversight for the office’s centers and institutes in the social sciences including the Center for Survey Research; Center for Evaluation, Policy and Research; Indiana Institute on Disability and Community; Ostrom Workshop; and the Social Sciences Research Commons. She’ll also provide oversight for the officer’s internal funding programs, including the Social Sciences Funding program, Grant-in-Aid, Retired Faculty Grant-in-Aid and Emergency Grant-in-Aid.

Interim director appointed for Radio/TV Services

IU Radio and TV Services is searching for a new executive director.Photo by Getty Images

Rob Anderson, assistant general manager for content and production with IU Radio and TV Services, will serve as interim executive director during the search for a new executive director.

The new executive director will succeed Perry Metz, who has served in the role since 2003.

Over the past 25 years, Anderson has been a commercial and public television executive, content officer, production manager, and event producer and director. His body of work centers on large-scale corporate live events, public broadcast and cable network broadcast television, and web program creation.

His work has been recognized with awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, or the Emmy Awards, the Telly Awards, the Society of Professional Journalists, CINE Film and Video Awards, and others. As assistant general manager, Anderson had responsibility for the corporate development, digital and production departments for WTIU television, WFIU radio and IU-Radio/Television Services.

Bloomington advisors to receive national awards, recognition for service to students

Five IU advisors and administrators will be honored with awards for their academic advising.

NACADA, a global community for academic advising, will present the awards in October at a special ceremony in Louisville.

Those honored will be Elizabeth Guertin, Alice Dobie, Mary O’Shea, Eric Beckstrom and Cynthia Allen. The awards are nomination-based and decided upon by NACADA committee members. The nomination criteria are different for each award but might consist of a faculty member’s creativity, institutional commitment, impact, or comments from past advisees and parents.

The primary goal of NACADA is to promote quality advising and career development while improving and enhancing the education of all students.

IU Poynter Chair Carol Giacomo to host workshops, deliver lecture on campus

Carol Giacomo, an award-winning journalist and expert in foreign affairs and defense issues who was named the second Indiana University Poynter Chair in March, will be on campus next week to host workshops, meet with students and faculty, and deliver a public lecture.

Giacomo will give a public lecture on press freedom, polarization and trust at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Maurer School of Law’s Moot Court Room. The talk is free and will be followed by a Q&A with the audience.

While she is on campus, Giacomo will also lead workshops with student media on story development and opinion writing; conduct interviews with the “Through the Gates” podcast and the WFIU “Profiles” program; and meet with faculty and graduate students from the Kelley School of Business, Maurer School of Law, and O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs to lead workshops on public writing.