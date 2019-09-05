Around IUPUI

Renovations cooking at Riley Hospital for Children

Cafeteria renovations at Riley Hospital begin mid-September.Photo courtesy of Indiana University Health

The cafeteria, dining hall and kitchen at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health will undergo extensive renovation from mid-September through mid-May, making room for more people and better eating and seating options.

The main cafeteria and dining hall will close for construction from Sept. 16 to May 11 as part of the Riley maternity tower construction project.

Back-of-house kitchen renovation will occur in two phases so that patient food preparation, room service and catering can continue uninterrupted. Team members, visitors and other guests are encouraged to use alternate dining options during the construction period.

The renovation will be the cafeteria’s first overhaul since it opened in 1985. On any given weekday, the facility serves about 450 people.

Tour campus from anywhere

In addition to in-person tours, anyone interested in IUPUI can now explore the campus from anywhere thanks to a virtual reality tour on YouTube.

Discover the home of the Jaguars in 360 degrees. Click or press-and-drag the video to take a full look around.

Register for the Family Medicine 5K run and fun walk

The Medical Miles 5K Run and Fun Walk is Nov. 2.

The Department of Family Medicine at the IU School of Medicine is having its first 5K run and fun walk in November. The Medical Miles 5K Run and Fun Walk will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the canal in downtown Indianapolis. A portion of the proceeds will support the department’s medical student outreach clinic. The race is part of Family Medicine’s 45th-anniversary celebration. Register for the race online.

Caption this

Add your funny caption to this month’s vintage IUPUI photo, and you might win a prize in the Photo Caption Contest, sponsored by IUPUI Special Collections and Archives.

Bill Orme won August’s caption contest by applying lines from the famous Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer song “One for My Baby,” using the lyrics “It’s quarter to three. No one in the place except you and me, so set ‘em up Joe. I got a little story I think you oughta know.”