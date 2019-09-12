Around IUPUI

Shreve Gateway dedicated

A dedication ceremony for the Shreve Gateway took place Sept. 11.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar dedicated the Shreve Gateway at Michigan and West streets in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 11.

In August 2018, Indiana University alumni Jefferson and Mary Shreve made a gift to IUPUI to name the gateway that officially welcomes all to campus. The structure was completed in spring 2019.

The Shreve Gateway is composed of limestone, stainless steel, precast concrete and glass and echoes the composition of other iconic campus buildings such as the Campus Center, the Herron School of Art and Design’s Eskenazi Hall, and University Library.

The generous gift from the Shreves also allowed IUPUI to create two new scholarships in the family name – the Shreve Study Abroad and Shreve Opportunity scholarships.

Five faculty projects selected as SEIRI seed grant recipients

The STEM Education Innovation and Research Institute’s annual SEIRI Seed Grants program has awarded $146,328 to IUPUI faculty representing the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, allowing them to better address key issues within their curricula.

The SEIRI Seed Grants program is a competition that facilitates and supports STEM education innovation and research. Specifically, this opportunity provides funding to faculty members to develop, implement and evaluate the impact of pedagogical innovations across multiple IUPUI STEM courses. Projects are eligible for an award of up to $30,000 each. Five received funding this year.

For faculty interested in applying for future SEIRI seed grants, the next grant solicitation will be posted on the SEIRI website in May. For more information, contact Pratibha Varma-Nelson, founding executive director, at pvn@iupui.edu.

California, Blackford street closures start next week

Two street closures are expected to start on Monday, Sept. 16.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Two new street closures are expected to start Monday, Sept. 16. California Street will be closed from just north of the ICTC dock off of Michigan Street to Vermont Street for two weeks. Blackford Street will close between New York and Michigan streets and is expected to stay closed until Dec. 6.

Ongoing street closures include Medical Drive until August 2020 and periodic closures on Waterway Boulevard between the Polis Center and Harding Street. Work is expected to continue through spring 2020.

Herron School of Art and Design launches fall season

The Herron School of Art and Design will launch its fall season Sept. 18 with an exhibition and talk by New York artist Sanford Wurmfeld. An artist’s talk by Wurmfeld and an opening reception will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

On Oct. 9, Herron will present a talk by celebrated graphic designer Paula Scher, the 2019 Jane Fortune Outstanding Women Visiting Artist.

Both public programs exemplify the school’s commitment to bringing the most dynamic aspects of contemporary art and design to Herron, IUPUI students and the wider communities of Indianapolis.

All exhibitions and events at Herron are free and open to the public and will take place in Eskenazi Hall, 735 W. New York St.

Learn to use Agile Innovation to facilitate change in your organization

The Center for Health Innovation and Implementation Science is hosting an Agile Implementation Bootcamp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 to 31.

The Agile Implementation Bootcamp is a three-day, CME-accredited course that will guide you through identifying the right opportunities, assembling effective teams and implementing evidence-based solutions, as well as sustaining improvement. You will learn how implementation science integrates with quality-improvement principles to improve population health outcomes and will leave with the tools to help navigate this complicated process.

Agile Implementation is a proven evidence-based change methodology designed specifically to improve health care. Bridge the gap between academia and care delivery by utilizing the best practices of innovation, implementation science and design thinking methodologies for patient-centered care.