Free access to The New York Times now available at IUPUI

Editor’s Note: Subscription membership is valid for one year. Each subscriber needs to mark their own calendar for when their subscription expires, because there is no reminder and no method within the year to check the remaining subscription length. When the subscription has expired, subscribers can easily reapply.

IUPUI faculty, staff and students now have free access to the New York Times’ website and app, thanks to a new subscription through the university’s library.

All you need is an IUPUI email address to access The New York Times.

The free access gives users the news they want in a format that fits into their busy lives, said Willie Miller, informatics and journalism librarian at University Library.

Plus, it removes the financial burden for those who paid for their own subscription – and for those who didn’t have one, there’s no excuse to not follow the news now, he said.

Students will be able to stay logged in until they graduate, while faculty and staff will need to log in once a year to verify that they are still employed at IUPUI.

In addition to the newspaper’s full website, users have access to articles dating back to 1851 as well as New York Times Cooking and New York Times in Education.

The education section separates articles by subject, so instructors can find recent news articles that are curated to connect to specific areas of study as well as lesson plans and more resources.

All that’s needed to sign up is a university email address. Get access.