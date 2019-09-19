Around IUPUI

IU President Michael A. McRobbie to deliver Bicentennial Year State of the University address

IU President Michael McRobbie will deliver the Bicentennial Year State of the University address Sept. 24.Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

IU President Michael A. McRobbie will deliver his annual address on the Bloomington campus at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The event will take place in Presidents Hall within Franklin Hall. A reception with light refreshments will follow the address.

Members of the university community are invited to view the president’s address in person or in the following ways:

Via live-stream broadcasting at broadcast.iu.edu.

On tape delay at 5 p.m. Sept. 24, off-air on Digital Multicast Broadcast Channel WTIU-HD 30.1, on WTIU Comcast/Xfinity Cable Channel 5 or Channel 1030 in Bloomington, or where available

On tape delay at 7 p.m. Sept. 24, off-air on Digital Multicast Broadcast Channel WTIU-World 30.2, on Comcast/Xfinity Cable Channel 17 or Channel 419 or Channel 1162 in Bloomington, or where available.

On tape delay at 10 p.m. Sept. 26, off-air on Digital Multicast Broadcast Channel WTIU-HD 30.1, on WTIU Comcast/Xfinity Cable Channel 5 or Channel 1030 in Bloomington, or where available.

Via archived broadcast, available soon after the address, at broadcast.iu.edu.

Learn more about IUPUI Anchor Housing

For IUPUI employees who are interested in purchasing a home near campus or currently live in a home near campus in need of exterior repairs, the IUPUI Anchor Housing program might be able to assist. The geographic boundaries for the program have recently expanded, and the income limits have increased. To learn more, stop by the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership table from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Campus Center Atrium.

Donate at the Staff Council Blood Drive

The IUPUI Staff Council Blood Drive will have two locations.Photo by Getty Images

The IUPUI Staff Council Blood Drive is Oct. 9. The Bloodmobile will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Riley Outpatient Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and meet height and weight requirements as well as be in good health and present a photo ID at registration. A 16-year-old can donate with a parent permission slip.

Donors will receive a $5 gift card for one of various retailers, such as Target or Starbucks.

Hear from printmaker Kathryn Polk

Join Herron’s community of artists, designers and scholars for a talk with visiting artist-printmaker Kathryn Polk, co-owner of the lithography print studio L VIS Press. She will speak from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Basile Auditorium of Eskenazi Hall.

Polk will discuss her narrative-based work informed by her experiences growing up as a female in the American South during the 1950s and ’60s. This free event is open to the public.

Attend the IUPUI Senior Academy

The IUPUI Senior Academy Board plans multiple presentations throughout the year.Photo by Getty Images

“Listen and Learn: Transition to Retirement” will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 at IUPUI Faculty Crossing, 755 W. Michigan St.

The event includes three brief presentations: two physicians talking about coping with retirement; a discussion on practical thinking about retirement; and tales from retirees.

Created by the IUPUI Senior Academy Board, these presentations aim to help pre-retirees at IUPUI. RSVP online to attend.

Attendees are also invited to come early for lunch at the University Club.

Upcoming Senior Academy topics include an outlook on the 2019 economy, this year’s Last Lecture and more.

First IUPUI Women’s Conference has 400 attendees

The inaugural IUPUI Women’s Conference on Aug.23 was a half-day of panels and breakout sessions attended by 400 women-identified IUPUI faculty and staff. Topics included networking, mentoring, self-care, self-promotion, workplace diversity, work-life balance and career resilience.

This first IUPUI Women’s Conference was designed to inspire, encourage and empower women-identified faculty and staff on the IUPUI, IUPUC and IU Fort Wayne campuses. It was inspired by the universitywide Women of IU Conference that took place in August 2018 and will occur every two years.

IUPUI will have another campus conference in 2021.