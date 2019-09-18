Fall Career Week brings employers and opportunities to campus

Get your best suit pressed for Fall Career Week, Sept. 23-27.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

It’s that time of year to get your resume polished, your cover letter shining and your best outfit ready to wow.

Fall Career Week is next week, and we’ve got you covered. With more than 70 events planned, students of all majors and career paths can find an event to meet their needs and goals.

As a starting point, here are six events you don’t want to miss.

Roadtrip Nation’s ‘State of Change’

Monday, Sept. 23, 3:30 to 5:45 p.m., Campus Center Theater and TV Lounge

The state of Indiana is brimming with potential, and it’s poised to make a difference far beyond its borders. This documentary follows three Indiana residents in pursuit of their undergraduate degrees, looking at Indiana’s leading industries and finding new solutions for a changing world. The film screening will be followed by a panel discussion with individuals featured in the film.

The Fall Intern Fair will host 80 employers who are searching for their next interns.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Fall Intern Fair

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1 to 4 p.m., Campus Center 450

Eighty employers will be on campus to recruit students from a variety of majors and levels of experience and find their next intern. First-year through senior students are encouraged to attend, meet recruiters, find an internship and learn what employers are looking for in an intern.

For the full list of employers, download the Simplicity Jobs and Careers app and search “Career Fairs.”

Intern Fair After Party – Demystify Networking

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 4 to 5 p.m., Campus Center fourth-floor terrace

After the intern fair, you can learn professional social skills, etiquette and communication and then practice with employers from the Fall Intern Fair and career services staff. Business-casual attire is suggested, and light appetizers will be provided.

Walk-ins are welcome to the event, but to receive business cards from employers, you need to register by Monday, Sept. 23.

The O’Neill School’s Public Safety Career Day

Wednesday, Sept. 25, noon to 3 p.m., Taylor Courtyard

Each year, more than 50 city, county, state and federal agencies come to campus to discuss the wide range of career opportunities in public safety. You can also participate in demonstrations with the Department of Homeland Security’s mobile crime lab, the bomb squad and the scuba diving team.

Paws’ Closet has professional and everyday casual wear, and you can shop for free as an IUPUI student.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Recycled Runway – Dress for Success for Free

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 3 to 6 p.m., Campus Center Atrium

Learn how to – and how not to – style your professional clothes and accessories at a runway fashion show with Paws’ Closet. After the show, you can shop for clothes and accessories from Paws’ Closet for free.

Teacher Story Slam

Thursday, Sept. 26, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Campus Center TV Lounge

Indianapolis-area teachers will travel to campus to share their stories about working in education. There will be time for attendees to network with professionals during and after the event.

If you’re looking for professional – or casual – clothes at any point throughout the school year, visit Paws’ Closet on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. in Cavanaugh Hall 117.