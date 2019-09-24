Skip to main content
Tickets now available for annual Harvey Milk Dinner

Sep 24, 2019

Tickets are now on sale for the 10th annual Harvey Milk Dinner, organized by the LGBTQ+ Student Alliance at IUPUI.

Margaret Cho, Grammy- and Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian, actress and singer-songwriter, will be the featured speaker for the event.

IUPUI students can request a free ticket, which are granted on a first-come, first-served basis, courtesy of the LGBTQ+ Student Alliance.

All student tickets are $25, and all other tickets are $75, which can be purchased online.

The 2019 Harvey Milk Dinner is one of the many Indiana University events celebrating the Bicentennial Year.

The dinner will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for entertainment and an art showcase, with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Harvey Milk was one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States, winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977.

The 10th annual Harvey Milk Dinner serves hundreds of IUPUI students, faculty, staff and community members each year. An accessible version of this graphic is available.Graphic provided by LGBTQ+ Center at IUPUI
Bicentennial Bicentennial Priority: A Commitment to Student Success Diversity JagNews LGBTQ Student Experience
