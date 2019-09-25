Skip to main content
The 2019 Regatta celebrated years of tradition at IUPUI

Sep 25, 2019

Jaguars celebrated homecoming in downtown Indianapolis with the annual Regatta – a canoe race on the canal and a festival in Military Park.

Before the race on Sept. 21, students spent Regatta Week gearing up for the big day. They sank each others’ battleships, enjoyed eating s’mores while painting oars and floated in the IU Natatorium while watching a favorite flick – “Moana.”

Students try to sink each other's battleships, or canoes, in the IU Natatorium.
A student showcases the painted oars during the annual S'mores N' Oars event.

Photos by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

From left: IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar, Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Angela Smith Jones and Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie kicked off the race for dozens of canoe teams battling for the top prize.

Chancellor Paydar, Andrea Simpson and President McRobbie signal the start of the Regatta.
Canoe teams battle it out to the finish line.

Photos by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Families traveled from near and far to join in the fun, campus groups and organizations hosted activities during the festival, and students showed up to cheer on their friends to victory.

IUPUI's Army ROTC hosts and participates in a ring toss during the festival.
Students cheer on their friends during the canoe race.

Photos by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Dogs in costumes, kids enjoying inflatable rides and the Indiana University calliope added to the festival entertainment.

The Indiana University calliope added to the festival entertainment.
A kid sits on an inflatable shark during one of the festival games.

Photos by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Regatta Royalty was crowned for the second-ever contest, and students continued to race their canoes, determined to win.

Seven students on the Regatta Royalty smile for the camera after the two winners were crowned.
Two participants paddle their canoe up the canal in the co-ed division race.

Photos by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Some students flew down the canal like eagles, while others channeled their inner Jack Sparrow to fare the rough waters.

The Regatta Student Steering Committee poses for a photo on the Regatta stage.
Students dressed up in eagle costumes to paddle their canoe down the canal.

Photos by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Special thanks to the Regatta Steering Committee for all of their hard work in planning this one-of-a-kind event.

For another recap of the Regatta, check out this video.

Bicentennial Bicentennial Priority: A Commitment to Student Success JagNews Regatta Student Experience Top Stories
