The 2019 Regatta celebrated years of tradition at IUPUI

Jaguars celebrated homecoming in downtown Indianapolis with the annual Regatta – a canoe race on the canal and a festival in Military Park.

Before the race on Sept. 21, students spent Regatta Week gearing up for the big day. They sank each others’ battleships, enjoyed eating s’mores while painting oars and floated in the IU Natatorium while watching a favorite flick – “Moana.”

Photos by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

From left: IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar, Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Angela Smith Jones and Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie kicked off the race for dozens of canoe teams battling for the top prize.

Families traveled from near and far to join in the fun, campus groups and organizations hosted activities during the festival, and students showed up to cheer on their friends to victory.

Dogs in costumes, kids enjoying inflatable rides and the Indiana University calliope added to the festival entertainment.

Regatta Royalty was crowned for the second-ever contest, and students continued to race their canoes, determined to win.

Some students flew down the canal like eagles, while others channeled their inner Jack Sparrow to fare the rough waters.

Special thanks to the Regatta Steering Committee for all of their hard work in planning this one-of-a-kind event.

For another recap of the Regatta, check out this video.