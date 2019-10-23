2020 Business Outlook forecast being presented in eight Indiana cities beginning Nov. 7

Editors: A schedule of the Business Outlook Panel’s appearances around the state is below. Arrangements have been made for media – including television and radio stations – covering the Indianapolis presentation. Media wishing to cover other panel events should check with local sponsors.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University Kelley School of Business will present its 2020 economic forecasts for Indiana and the nation in eight cities, beginning with a presentation with the Indianapolis community and business leaders on Nov. 7 at IUPUI.

In addition to presenting the annual Business Outlook forecast, IU Kelley School faculty will be joined at the Indianapolis presentation by Ian Nicolini, vice president for economic development at the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce. Kelley Outlook: Indianapolis will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Hine Hall, 875 W. North St.

“Past forecast programs have brought tremendous value to Hoosiers, but we felt a change was needed to make the event more consistent with the role that Kelley and many of its alumni play as partners in fostering regional development across Central Indiana,” said Phil T. Powell, associate dean of Kelley academic programs at Indianapolis, who will moderate the event.

“We are continuing to present an informed view about our state and nation’s economic future, but we also want to contribute to the discussion about public initiatives designed to keep Indianapolis globally competitive,” added Powell, who also is a clinical associate professor of business economics and public policy.”

The Kelley School has presented an annual Business Outlook forecast around the state since 1972, based on research from its Indiana Business Research Center. The center has provided crucial economic information needed by many Indiana businesses, government units and nonprofit organizations since 1925. The forecast draws upon econometric models developed by the Center for Econometric Model Research and the insights of a select panel of Kelley faculty members led by Indiana Business Research Center co-director Timothy Slaper.

Cathy Bonser-Neal, associate professor of finance, and Kyle Anderson, clinical assistant professor of business economics, will present Kelley’s annual forecast at IUPUI.

After the Indianapolis event, Kelley faculty will present their forecast in seven other cities around the state, where they will be joined by local panelists from other IU campuses and other universities, offering perspectives on the global, national, state, and local economies and financial markets.

The tour is sponsored by the Kelley School of Business, the Kelley School of Business Alumni Association, the IU Alumni Association, IU campuses and numerous community organizations.

Indiana Business Outlook Tour schedule:

Indianapolis

When: 7:30 a.m. Nov. 7

7:30 a.m. Nov. 7 Where: IUPUI’s Hine Hall, 875 W. North St.

IUPUI’s Hine Hall, 875 W. North St. Cost: $30 for individuals. A table for 10 people can be reserved for $250, and half tables are available for $125.

$30 for individuals. A table for 10 people can be reserved for $250, and half tables are available for $125. Contact: Danielle Judin in the Kelley School of Business Office of Development and Engagement at 812-856-0513 or djudin@indiana.edu.

Danielle Judin in the Kelley School of Business Office of Development and Engagement at 812-856-0513 or djudin@indiana.edu. Registration: Register for the Indianapolis event online. Advance registration is encouraged and should be done by Nov. 1. Call 812-856-0513 after the deadline.

New Albany

When: 8 a.m. Nov. 12.

8 a.m. Nov. 12. Where: Hoosier Room at IU Southeast.

Hoosier Room at IU Southeast. Cost: $25 per person or $175 for a table of eight.

$25 per person or $175 for a table of eight. Sponsors: IU Southeast School of Business and First Harrison Bank.

IU Southeast School of Business and First Harrison Bank. Registration: Register on the IU Southeast website, or contact Brittany Schmidt at 812-941-2664 or britmurr@ius.edu.

Columbus

When: 7:30 a.m. Nov. 13

7:30 a.m. Nov. 13 Where: Nugent-Custer Performance Hall and Upper Lobby of The Commons, 300 Washington St.

Nugent-Custer Performance Hall and Upper Lobby of The Commons, 300 Washington St. Cost: $25 per person or $350 for a table of eight.

$25 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Sponsors: Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Centra Credit Union, Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Centra Credit Union, Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus. Contact: 812-379-4457.

812-379-4457. Registration: Register on the Columbus Chamber of Commerce website.

Richmond

When: 7:30 a.m. Nov. 14

7:30 a.m. Nov. 14 Where: McGuire Hall-Richmond Art Museum, 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.

McGuire Hall-Richmond Art Museum, 380 Hub Etchison Parkway. Cost: Free.

Free. Sponsor: IU East Alumni Association.

IU East Alumni Association. Contact: Terry Wiesehan, 765-973-8221 or twiesaha@iue.edu.

Terry Wiesehan, 765-973-8221 or twiesaha@iue.edu. Registration: Register through Eventbrite link.

South Bend

When: 7:30 a.m. Nov. 15

7:30 a.m. Nov. 15 Where: University Grill, 1700 Mishawaka Ave.

University Grill, 1700 Mishawaka Ave. Cost: Free.

Free. Registration: Required, register through Eventbrite link.

Required, register through Eventbrite link. Sponsors: Teachers Credit Union and Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics, IU South Bend.

Teachers Credit Union and Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics, IU South Bend. Contact: Kathi Highland, 574-520-4487 or kathruss@iusb.edu.

Schererville

When: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15

11:30 a.m. Nov. 15 Where: Teibel’s Restaurant, 1775 Route 41.

Teibel’s Restaurant, 1775 Route 41. Cost: $20, cash or check only.

$20, cash or check only. Sponsors: Lake County Advancement Committee, Calumet College of St. Joseph and IU Northwest School of Business and Economics.

Lake County Advancement Committee, Calumet College of St. Joseph and IU Northwest School of Business and Economics. Contact: Eudelia Ramirez, eramirez@ccsj.com or 219-473-4230.

Anderson

When: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19

11:30 a.m. Nov. 19 Where: Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd.

Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd. Cost: $15.

$15. Sponsor: Anderson Rotary Club

Anderson Rotary Club Contact: Janet Brewer, 765-641-4272 or jlbrewer@anderson.edu.

Kokomo