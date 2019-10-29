Around IU Bloomington

IU basketball opens the 2019-20 season

IU men’s basketball plays Gannon University on Oct. 29.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

IU men’s basketball starts the season with an exhibition game at 7 p.m. tonight against Gannon University. It is the only exhibition game of the season.

The Hoosiers are 26-0 against non-Division I teams in exhibition play since 2004-05.

The first regular-season game is 7 p.m. Nov. 5 against Western Illinois University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Patten Lecture with Imani Perry focuses on gender and liberation

Imani Perry, the Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, will give the Patten Lecture, “Vexy Thing: On Gender and Liberation,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Presidents Hall of Franklin Hall.

Perry’s lecture will describe how the patriarch emerged as part and parcel of modernity, the nation-state, the Industrial Revolution and globalization, and outlines how digital media and technology, neoliberalism and the security state continue to prop up patriarchy. By exploring the past and present of patriarchy, she will describe how its mechanisms of domination are a necessary precursor to dismantling it.

Her research is interdisciplinary, with roots in African American and American studies, legal history, cultural studies, history, musicology, women’s and gender studies, and critical race studies. She is the author of six books and numerous other scholarly publications on topics such as hip-hop, the intersection of race and politics in the U.S., the influence of race on law, and literature and music.

Perry’s second lecture, originally scheduled for Nov. 7, has been canceled due to unforeseen professional circumstances.

Shop at IU Press’ Quarry Fall Festival

Shop for books published by IU Press at the Quarry Fall Festival.Photo by Getty Images

The Indiana University Press Quarry Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Alumni Hall in the Indiana Memorial Union. It is free and open to the public.

All IU Press books will be 40 percent off, and there will also be local merchants including The Lil Bub store, Bloomington Salt Caves, The Soapy Soap Company and more.

The festival also features free face painting, kids’ activities, and hot cocoa, apple cider and cookies. IU Press authors will be in attendance.

Health Center reminds employees of its student excuse policy

The Indiana University Health Center does not provide excuse notes for students who miss classes, assignments or tests due to short-term illness, injury or mental health problems. This is a revised policy as of August 2019 and is consistent with the policies of peer institutions regarding excuse notes. This reform is the result of collaboration with students who voiced concerns about the note policy and has been widely supported by faculty.

The Health Center has found that students often seek care for the sole purpose of obtaining a note for problems or illnesses that do not otherwise require medical attention. This is problematic for many reasons.

Primarily, it creates a financial hardship on students who do not have insurance and have to pay the out-of-pocket $45 fee solely for a doctor’s office visit that they otherwise would not need. It also creates an overload on the IU Health Center services and increases the spread of communicable illnesses. The Health Center has also voiced concerns about the complication with patient confidentiality in requiring students to share medical information for the sole purpose of being absent from class.

If students need help navigating their health and attendance, they can contact the Student Advocates Office. For students with ongoing or long-term illnesses, injuries or disabilities who might need other solutions for their continued academic success, Disability Services for Students is an additional resource.