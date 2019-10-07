IU Homecoming Week showcases Hoosier spirit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Proud Indiana University alumni will soon gather in Bloomington as the university celebrates homecoming in its Bicentennial Year. The celebration begins Oct. 7 and culminates with a weekend featuring a parade on Oct. 11 and a football game on Oct. 12.

“Homecoming is truly a highlight of the fall for IU, the Bloomington community and returning alumni,” says Garrett Baker, IU Alumni Association assistant director of programs. “And with this year’s bicentennial celebrations, it’s even more special.”

The homecoming parade will begin at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and 17th Street at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. It will travel south on Woodlawn, concluding at the Indiana Memorial Union. The procession will feature IU President Michael A. McRobbie, several of this year’s Distinguished Alumni Service Award recipients, university and student groups, and community organizations.

The annual homecoming football game will kick off at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Hoosiers facing Big Ten rival Rutgers at Memorial Stadium. At halftime, the homecoming royals will be crowned and awarded $500 scholarships.

The face-off against Rutgers will serve as Hoosier football’s official bicentennial game. In honor of IU’s 200th anniversary, the players will wear special uniforms with candy-striped sleeves and helmets with a retro IU trident. Tickets are available through IU Athletics at 866-IUSPORTS, 812-855-4006, or by contacting iuticket@indiana.edu.

Homecoming week officially starts Monday, Oct. 7, with the homecoming kickoff event hosted by IU’s Residential Programs and Services. Members of IU’s Student Alumni Association will be handing out IU swag and snacks to students at various food courts across campus.

On Oct. 8, students, faculty and members of the community can participate in the American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the IMU’s Alumni Hall. Register to give blood online using promo code IUBLOOM.

IU students are encouraged to stop by the red clock near Woodburn Hall for Thank a Donor Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. That night, five alumni will be honored with IU’s Distinguished Alumni Service Award – the highest award an IU alum can receive.

