Around IUPUI

Indiana National Lab Day highlights state, federal research initiatives

Kelvin Droegemeier, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy for the White House.Official White House photo by Keegan Barber

Indiana University, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame are teaming up with the Indiana Innovation Institute for Indiana National Lab Day, connecting Indiana researchers with representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Laboratories.

IU will host the event Oct. 7 at IUPUI; it will feature discussions highlighting the state’s unique capabilities and advancements in research as well as potential federal research opportunities. Researchers will cover four key state research initiatives: artificial intelligence, hypersonics, quantum information science and trusted microelectronics. Kelvin Droegemeier, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy for the White House, will speak at 4 p.m. His talk is open to the public.

Attend the School of Engineering and Technology’s leadership symposium

The School of Engineering and Technology’s fourth annual Leadership Symposium will be 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in Hine Hall Auditorium. The event includes interactive presentations highlighting engineering and technology industry trends in the state as well as a poster session, networking, drinks and hors d’oeuvres. It is free and open to the public.

Kate Maxwell, chief engineer at Raytheon, will be the featured speaker. Maxwell has 15 years of experience supporting programs for government customers, managing strategic R&D efforts across the business and providing technical expertise. She is the founding director of the IIS Innovation Center, which encourages Raytheon employees to be innovative at all levels. RSVP by Oct. 11.

Diplomacy Lab seeking faculty for collaboration with U.S. Department of State

Michael Hamburger, a professor in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences, led the creation of the Diplomacy Lab program at IU Bloomington.Photo by Tracey Theriault, Indiana University

The United States Department of State has released the latest list of projects for its Diplomacy Lab, a program designed to bring the resources of U.S. colleges and universities to bear on real-world foreign policy challenges – and faculty members at Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI can apply to lead a lab.

Launched in 2013, Diplomacy Lab engages teams of students at U.S. universities in research related to critical policy issues in areas such as women’s economic empowerment, sustainable development, human rights, violent extremism, global health, energy security and international treaties.

As participating schools, IU Bloomington and IUPUI are each entitled to bid on up to six projects for the spring 2020 semester. Faculty members from all disciplines and any academic field are encouraged to apply to lead a Diplomacy Lab.

Faculty interested in leading a Diplomacy Lab in the spring semester should submit an application on the IU Diplomacy Lab website before Oct. 13.

Spot the chancellor in the IUPUI Photo Caption Contest

This month’s photo from the IUPUI Special Collections and Archives features now-Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar in a photo from 1994. Enter your captions, and you could win a prize.

Congratulations go out to Joseph Dynlacht for winning September’s contest with his winning caption: “Amazon Prime introduces its new travel service. Members may choose overnight or 2-day delivery.”

Interprofessional Practice and Education Center wins award for excellence and innovation

The IU Interprofessional Practice and Education Center teaches collaborative health care practices.Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

The Indiana University Interprofessional Practice and Education Center received the 2019 Award for Institutional Excellence and Innovation in Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Health Care from the Association of Schools of Allied Health Professionals

The association is the leading organization for health professions schools and will honor the IU center at its conference later this month in Charleston, South Carolina.

The IU Interprofessional Practice and Education Center educates students in medical professions about collaborative health care practices and serves as a resource and an advocate for interprofessional education. Its “TEACH!” program impacted more than 7,000 students across the state in the 2018-19 academic year. The program teaches core interprofessional practice capabilities to help students work on a patient-centered collaborative health team.

Learn about poetry in translation

Translator Karen Kovacik will share excerpts of the project she is working on, “Chopin’s Heart” by Polish poet Jacek Dehnel, at a lecture at 4 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Campus Center.

Kovacik will discuss the difficulty in translating allusion-rich passages with an intricate rhyme scheme or specific rhythm. She will also read from her finished translations of Dehnel’s work – including “Aperture,” which was a finalist for the PEN Award for Poetry in Translation.

IU professor named president of American Society for Bone and Mineral Research

Teresita M. Bellido is the new president of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, the world’s leading scientific organization for bone health research.

Bellido is a professor of anatomy, cell biology and physiology at the Indiana University School of Medicine and a research career scientist. She is also an adjunct professor in the IU Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology. With her leadership, the Bellido Laboratory investigates the mechanisms of signal transduction among and within bone cells.

Bellido will serve as the society’s president until September 2020.