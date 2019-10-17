Around IUPUI

Sign up for Season of Giving

IUPUI’s annual holiday giving campaign, Season of Giving, is gearing up and needs sponsors for families in need.

IUPUI faculty, staff and students are invited to sign up to sponsor families in need during the holiday season. The university works with community centers to identify families. Sponsors are asked to spend $50 per person they sponsor and will receive a wish list of items.

Sponsors are asked to sign up by Oct. 31 and will be assigned families in need by mid-November. Gift drop-off will be Dec. 5 in Taylor Courtyard. Sign up here.

Attend the Four Hundred Years of Inequality observance

This year is the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans to be sold into bondage in North America in 1619 at Jamestown. Families, organizations, neighborhoods and cities are observing the anniversary by telling their stories of oppression, resistance and triumph in the battle for equality.

The Fairbanks School of Public Health – along with the School of Health and Human Sciences and the Marion County Public Health Department – is sponsoring a day of sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Campus Center. The schedule includes a lecture by Joseph Lennis Tucker Edmonds, assistant professor of Africana studies and religious studies; a workshop session; a stage reading of “One Blood”; and a viewing of the film “Power to Heal.”

All sessions are free and open to the public.

McKinney School announces Master of Laws track in international trade law

The IU McKinney School teamed up with the World Trade Center Indianapolis to create the new track.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

International trade law is the latest Master of Laws track available for graduate students at the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law. The new track is part of an agreement between the law school and World Trade Center Indianapolis.

IU McKinney and WTC Indianapolis first teamed up in 2017 to offer LL.M. students a chance to provide pro bono service and take advantage of experiential learning opportunities. Greg Zoeller, a former Indiana attorney general who has taught constitutional law for LL.M. students as an adjunct professor at IU McKinney, is chair of WTC Indianapolis. He knew from working with IU McKinney’s LL.M. students previously that they would be interested and capable of working with WTC. Professor Frank Emmert, an expert in World Trade Organization law, is the director of the new LL.M. track.

Two IU McKinney professors honored by Indianapolis Bar Association

IU McKinney Professor Emeritus James P. White and professor Carrie Hagan will be celebrated by the Indianapolis Bar Association and the Indianapolis Bar Foundation at the groups’ annual Recognition Breakfast in November.

White will receive the Dr. John Morton-Finney Jr. Award for Excellence in Legal Education, and Hagan will be honored with the IndyBar Pro Bono Award.

White has devoted more than 50 years to educating tomorrow’s lawyers at the McKinney School. He joined the faculty in 1966 and became Professor Emeritus in 2002.

Professor Hagan is a clinical professor of law and director of the Civil Practice Clinic. Expungement can help those who have a criminal record move forward in rebuilding their lives. Hagen began offering traveling pop-up expungement clinics with her students in 2018, and to date, the effort has resulted in students helping dozens of people.

Both will receive their honors Nov. 19 at the Recognition Breakfast, taking place at Meridian Hills Country Club.