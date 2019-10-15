Skip to main content
8 ways to celebrate fall break in Indy

Oct 15, 2019

Fall is officially in the air, and it’s just in time for fall break. If you’re sticking around IUPUI and Indianapolis for this long weekend, we’ve got you covered with the top eight ways to celebrate autumn and Halloween.

Red raccoon sits in the grass looking at a Jack-o'-lantern.

1. ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo. Explore Pumpkin Town, Broomstick Alley, Round-Go-Merry and more in the dark during extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

Jack-o'-lanterns are lined up on display in the dark.

2. 73rd Annual Historic Irvington Halloween Festival. Events begin Oct. 19.

This photo is of a cemetery, with crosses on graves and fog rolling over the scene.

3. Music of the Night concert series at Crown Hill Cemetery. This spooktacular show has performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Illustration of the Headless Horseman cloaked and riding a horse, holding his pumpkin head.

4. The Headless Horseman at Conner Prairie. Explore an 11-acre corn maze, the haunted hayride, Halloween games, magic shows and more.

This photo features a pile of bright, orange pumpkins.

5. Stuckey Farm Harvest Festival. Celebrate 50 years of Stuckey Farm with plump pumpkins, crisp apples and warm cider donuts.

Two dogs sit on a front porch of a house dressed as ghosts for Halloween.

6. Historic Underground Railroad Ghost Walk. This walking tour is filled with stories of ghosts and spirits. Reservations are required.

An eerie looking house sits in the middle of the woods. It's foggy and almost dark.

7. Hotel of Spells Haunted House. Sponsored by The Children’s Museum Guild and enjoyed by people of all ages.

Bright, colorful fall leaves lay in a pile.
All photos by Getty Images

8. Leaf-watching in Indy. Enjoy the crisp air and colorful trees these scenes have to offer.

JagNews Student Experience
