Several Veterans Day events planned at campuses across state

Multiple IU campuses will have events to mark Veterans Day this year. Photo by Indiana University

Several Veterans Day events are planned Monday, Nov. 11, at IU campuses across the state. They include:

IU Northwest will celebrate Veterans Day with a variety of interactive activities and a panel discussion to honor veterans, military service members and their families, on campus and in the community. Festivities will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Moraine Student Center. There will be hands-on demonstrations and activities, courtesy of the Indiana National Guard. At 1:30 p.m., members of the IU Northwest Reserve Officer Training Corps will post the colors. All activities are free and open to the public.

IUPUI will host a flag-raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m.

IU Southeast will host a bell-ringing ceremony at 10:45 a.m. in McCullough Plaza.

Panels to discuss how academic research matures into breakthrough medicines

The IU Innovation and Commercialization Office will host a series of panel discussions from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Presidents Hall in Franklin Hall.

Titled “Break On Through to the Other Side: How Academic Research Matures to Breakthrough Medicines,” panels include information about IU-based science that has propelled successful startups; business co-founders from prominent local biotechs; and public policies that anchor investment decisions. Moderator is Gerry Dick.

Panel discussions will be followed by a public reception. A complete schedule of events and registration information is available.

IU East dedicates historic markers

The bicentennial marker on the IU East campus, in front of Whitewater Hall.Photo courtesy of IU East

IU East hosted a ceremony Nov. 5 to dedicate an IU Bicentennial historical marker in John and Patricia Ryan’s Rose Walkway in front of Whitewater Hall, IU East’s first building on campus.

As part of the IU Bicentennial celebrations, IU is adding historical markers at campuses across the state to commemorate significant people, places, events and organizations that have had an impact on IU, the state, the nation and the world.

In addition, IU East dedicated a state historical marker in front of Whitewater Hall, the 13th one installed in Wayne County. The marker honors the creation of IU East, going all the way back to its origin as an extension center of Earlham College in 1946 to its present-day campus, which was dedicated in 1975.

Two longtime faculty members awarded IU president’s highest honor

Dr. Robert Einterz, executive director of the AMPATH consortium and director of the IU Center for Global Health, and Jeffrey Palmer, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Biology in the College of Arts and Sciences, were recently presented with the highest honor an IU president can bestow.

IU President Michael A. McRobbie awarded Einterz and Palmer the President’s Medal for Excellence during the 13th annual Academic Excellence Dinner at IUPUI on Oct. 28.

Einterz, an alumnus of the IU School of Medicine, will retire from the university in January after serving on the faculty at IU for more than 30 years. Palmer recently retired from IU after serving for 30 years on the faculty.

Faculty share stories for IUPUI First-Generation Week

Five IUPUI employees recently shared their experiences as first-generation college students.

Festivities for IUPUI First-Generation Week started Nov. 2. The week is an opportunity to celebrate current students as well as faculty and staff who were the first in their families to attend and to graduate from college.

In preparation, IUPUI’s Division of Undergraduate Education collected stories, advice and memories from faculty and staff about their experiences as first-generation college students.

Read their stories via Inside IUPUI.

IU Kokomo students learn Klingon

A made-up language that began with one word in a cult classic television show spawned legions of fans who study it, speak it and debate it around the world. Kokomo resident Alan Anderson, one of five professional Klingon speakers in the world, shared his experience with the language, created in 1984 for the “Star Trek” television series, with an IU Kokomo linguistics class.

Anderson, a former computer programmer at Delphi, is an assistant translator for “Star Trek: Discovery,” currently in its third season on CBS All Access. He receives scripts for the show and translates parts into the language spoken by the fictional humanoid alien species for the actors.

Lori Bruns, visiting lecturer in English, said Anderson’s presentation enhanced the linguistics class’s discussion of how languages are constructed, and the social and cultural aspects of language.

IU East welcomes new faculty to campus

IU East is welcoming nine new faculty members to campus. with expertise in business, math, music and nursing, among other areas.

They are Hong Chen, assistant professor of informatics; Yan Liu, assistant professor of business administration and management; Nathan Froebe, visiting assistant professor of music; Danielle Halliwell, assistant professor of communications studies; Nayeong Kong, assistant professor of mathematics; Markus Pomper, visiting associate professor of mathematics; Jill Schweitzer, visiting assistant professor of biology and biochemistry; and Lindsey Blanton and Katherine Wadsworth, lecturers in nursing.