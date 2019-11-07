Around IUPUI

Nominate for a campus award

Nominations are now open for 2020 campus awards, which will be presented at spring ceremonies.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Most applications are now open for campus awards for IUPUI faculty. Included are awards for teaching, service and research as well as mentoring, graduate student excellence and more. Additional awards honor staff and students.

Winners will be celebrated at spring ceremonies including the Chancellor’s Academic Honors Convocation. Learn more about the process, guidelines and past winners. Questions about the nomination process? Email oaa@iupui.edu.

Attend the inaugural Welcher Lecture

Geraldine Richmond will be the speaker for the first lecture in the Frank J. Welcher Lecture Series presented by the IUPUI Department of Chemistry.

Richmond is the Presidential Chair in Science and a professor of chemistry at the University of Oregon. Her teaching work largely focuses on introductory chemistry and science literacy courses, and she is the director of several University of Oregon undergraduate research programs.

Her lecture is titled “The Surface of Water: Its Role in Environmentally Important Processes”; it will be presented at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Lilly Auditorium at University Library.

The lecture series’ namesake served the Department of Chemistry as its chair before IUPUI was officially established. He wrote 16 chemistry books and collaborated with chemists around the world.

Give blood to support Jagathon

The 2019 Jagathon raised over $605,000 “for the kids” at Riley Children’s Hospital.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

The Indiana Blood Center and Jagathon have partnered to host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Campus Center Atrium.

Not only will the blood drive provide blood to those who need it, but the blood center will donate $5 to Jagathon for every person who donates or attempts to donate.

Make an appointment.

Submit your photo caption for the monthly contest

It’s time to play the Special Collections and Archives Caption Contest for November. Each month, staff at the IUPUI Archives bring out a vintage photo for you to supply a caption. The author of the winning caption will receive a prize.

Cynthia Booth won October’s contest – which used a photo of Chancellor Paydar from 1994 – with her caption: “Yes, I know science is supposed to be serious, but this is the funny bone!”

Attend the 2019 Barbara D. Jackson Lecture

Krista Latham, associate professor of anthropology and biology and director of the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis, will give the 2019 Barbara D. Jackson Lecture in Anthropology at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Indiana Medical History Museum, 3045 W. Vermont St.

Latham’s talk is titled “Crossing Over: Identifying Migrant Remains in the Texas Borderlands” and addresses the high number of migrant deaths happening in rural Texas as migrants seek asylum. Because of the sheer numbers, officials have buried remains in paupers’ graves pending identification, so there is a drastic need for forensic specialists at the border. Latham will discuss the role of University of Indianapolis faculty and students who have volunteered during the identification process.

Following Latham’s presentation, Wendy A. Vogt, associate professor of anthropology at IUPUI, will speak.

Hear from poet and memoirist Sarah Gorham

The Reiberg Reading Series welcomes poet and memoirist Sarah Gorham to campus to speak at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Lilly Auditorium at University Library.

Gorham, of Prospect, Kentucky, is the author of four collections of poetry. Her work has been widely published, including in “Best American Poetry 2006” and “The Nation.” Her memoir, “Alpine Apprentice,” focuses on her time at a small international school in the Swiss Alps.