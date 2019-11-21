GoBabyGo students unveil latest adapted vehicles for local kids with physical challenges

Description of the following video:

[Video: Two IUPUI students are carrying a GoBabyGo kid-sized car through an open inside workspace. Each is carrying one end of the purple mini SUV. Later, they set the car on a table.]

[Video: Various IUPUI students who are working on the GoBabyGo project are seen helping assist with the build of the toy cars. Some students are working on computers. Some are modifying the cars.]

Sara Davis, director of GoBabyGo, speaks in voiceover: Once a kiddo has been accepted to get a GoBabyGo car, we sit down with a team of mechanical engineering students, physical therapy students and occupational therapy students, and what they do is they see what their …

[Video: Davis appears on camera.]

[Words appear: Sara Davis, Director of GoBabyGo at IUPUI]

Davis speaks: … mobility looks like, what their specific goals are from a mobility perspective …

[Video: Several GoBabyGo cars are seen in a large classroom. Each car is on a table, being worked on by IUPUI students.]

[Video: A large computer screen is shown. A Word document appears on the screen with various notes about toy car modifications.]

[Video: Two IUPUI students use a computer. They are both standing while using the device.]

Davis speaks in voiceover: … and then they help decide what modifications need to be made to that car.

[Video: An IUPUI alum wires a steering wheel that will be used in a GoBabyGo car.]

[Video: Two IUPUI students attach a steering wheel to a GoBabyGo car.]

[Video: Two IUPUI students begin attaching seat belts to a GoBabyGo car.]

[Video: A close-up of a toy steering wheel is shown. It is being wired.]

Davis speaks in voiceover: Then we have a huge build day. We’ve purchased all of the materials that we need, and then we have a team for each car that needs to be modified that actually does the modifications for that vehicle.

[Video: Davis appears on camera.]

Davis speaks: We pick a vehicle that is specific to the child that we’re building it for.

[Video: Several GoBabyGo cars are seen in a large classroom. Each car is on a table, being worked on by IUPUI students.]

[Video: A close-up of the back of a GoBabyGo car is shown. It was designed to look like a convertible. It is pink.]

[Video: Two IUPUI students work together to evenly apply tape to part of a GoBabyGo toy car.]

[Video: A seat is removed from a GoBabyGo car.]

[Video: One IUPUI student holds a sheet of stickers that will be used on a GoBabyGo car.]

[Video: An IUPUI student adjusts the seat belt in a blue GoBabyGo car.]

[Video: An IUPUI student uses a tape measure to measure the length of a seat inside a GoBabyGo car.]

[Video: An IUPUI student uses a tape measure to draw a straight line on a piece of foam.]

[Video: A little girl is shown while she drives her GoBabyGo car. Her car looks like a miniature Mini Cooper. It is white and has the number 5 on it. The number is pink.]

[Video: A young boy is helped by two IUPUI students while he drives his GoBabyGo car. His car looks like a miniature Hummer. It is gray. On the front of the car is the child’s name, “Saleem.” Beneath that is the number 5. His name is in red, and the number is in orange.]

Davis speaks in voiceover: We pick it depending upon how big the kid is, how much the child weighs, what their goals are, how many modifications we’re going to make. We add stickers. We pick their favorite colors. We add something that makes it really personal, so that when they see their car, A – they know it’s theirs, and B – they want to be in it.

[Video: A little boy is shown driving his GoBabyGo car. His car looks like a miniature Jeep. It is blue.]

[Video: Several young children play with an electric car track. Two little boys are controlling the cars on the track with handheld devices. The other children watch as the boys play.]

[Video: Kim, the mother of a GoBabyGo recipient, walks her son, Bo, inside the GoBabyGo facility.]

Davis speaks in voiceover: Then we have a huge play day, where all of the kids get their cars. They get the opportunity to learn how to drive them. They get to practice driving them.

[Video: Kim, Brad and Bo appear on camera.]

[Words appear: Kim and Brad; Bo’s parents.]

Kim speaks: Bo qualified for the GoBabyGo because …

[Video: The front of Bo’s GoBabyGo car is shown. It’s a Jeep and has his name on it. The car is green.]

[Video: Bo is seen driving his car. He is smiling and having fun. He waves to the camera.]

Kim speaks in voiceover: … he has a diagnosis of Down syndrome, which makes him have different abilities. He has low muscle tone and some developmental delays that go along with that diagnosis.

[Video: An IUPUI student puts an Army hat on Bo while he is sitting in his car. Other IUPUI students watch, and smile at Bo.]

[Video: Bo drives his GoBabyGo car. He is smiling.]

Kim speaks in voiceover: Bo’s car was adapted for him.

[Video: Kim, Brad and Bo appear on camera.]

Kim speaks: They put a step on the side so it’s easier for him to get into.

[Video: Bo opens the door to his GoBabyGo car. He smiles at his parents.]

[Video: Bo drives his GoBabyGo car. He is smiling. Later, IUPUI students are seen helping him navigate the car.]

Kim speaks in voiceover: Bo likes to open and close doors and drawers – that’s like his favorite thing to do at home – so they made sure that the door opened and closed on the side. It was easy for him to do.

[Video: Davis plays with Bo at the GoBabyGo event. They are stacking toy rings. Later, Davis gives Bo a high-five.]

Davis speaks in voiceover: Once a kid receives their GoBabyGo car, they are basically part of our family forever. So, if they need updates to their car, if they need modifications in the future, we absolutely can work with families to do that.

[Video: Brad, Bo’s dad, is holding him in his arms. Kim, Bo’s mom, shows Bo his new GoBabyGo T-shirt.]

[Video: Kim, Brad and Bo appear on camera.]

Kim speaks: It means a lot to us that Bo was able to be part of this program because you want your child to be able to enjoy the things that typical children do, so to see him get so excited, it was great.

[Video: Kim and Brad smile proudly and watch their son drive his new GoBabyGo car.]

