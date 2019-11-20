Navigating campus on Thanksgiving break: Building hours, JagLine operations, parking and more

IUPUI is on Thanksgiving break Nov. 27-29 and will not hold classes.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

A three-day break is only one week away. Yes, you read that right. Stay calm.

And if you’re staying in Indianapolis for the Thanksgiving holiday, here’s your guide for navigating campus buildings and services.

The Campus Center

The Campus Center and its services will be closed for nearly all of Thanksgiving break. Plan ahead and take care of appointments and questions to avoid problems.

Break hours:

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Closing at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 1: Closed.

Monday, Dec. 2: Resuming regular hours.

Campus dining options

IUPUI is home to delicious lunch options, and the hours vary next week. Most importantly, all locations will be closed Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

Erbert & Gerbert’s in the Campus Center will be closed Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, and The Market in Inlow Hall will be closed Nov. 26 through Dec. 1.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the following dining locations will maintain these altered hours:

Caribou Coffee: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Einstein Bros: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Simply Puur: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chick-fil-A: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Panda Express: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Market in the Campus Center: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Barnes and Noble Bookstore and Café

Your favorite campus bookstore and Starbucks-serving café will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27.

It will be closed Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

University Library

If you’re banking on some fourth-floor study time over break, take notice of the amended schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (closing early).

Thursday, Nov. 28: Closed.

Friday, Nov. 29: Closed.

Saturday, Nov. 30: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (resuming regular hours).

The JagLine

You can still catch the JagLine for some parts of break. With five shuttle routes, some begin as early as 5:30 a.m. and end as late as 12:15 a.m. Check the route schedule for specifics. Here are the basics:

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Regular service.

Thursday, Nov. 28: Closed.

Friday, Nov. 29: Closed.

Saturday, Nov. 30: Resuming regular service.

Parking on campus

There are no special parking privileges on campus during the break. Continue to park in the lots that correspond with your parking pass.