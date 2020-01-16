Around IUPUI

Free fitness resources for IUPUI employees

Healthy IU is offering free fitness resources to IUPUI employees for the month of January.Photo by Getty Images

Healthy IU is offering IUPUI employees free access to indoor physical activity options through March 13. Employees can use the walking track at the National Institute for Fitness and Sport and the cardio equipment at Jaguar Campus Recreation at no charge.

To open your access to NIFS, sign up at member services on your first visit to receive a free pass. Employees’ spouses are also allowed free access to the track upon signing up.

To use the cardio equipment at Jaguar Campus Recreation, employees must present their CrimsonCard and sign in.

Interim dean for Herron School of Art named

Greg Hull, the Valerie Eickmeier Professor in Sculpture and chair of the Department of Fine Arts, assumed the role of interim dean of the Herron School of Art and Design, effective Jan. 1.

Hull joined the IUPUI faculty in 1999 and has taught courses in foundation studies and sculpture. His installations have appeared across the city, including “Breath” at the Indianapolis International Airport, “Modulated Surface” at the Conrad hotel, and “Watermark” at the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, among a number of others. His work has been featured in exhibitions in Indianapolis and around the country.

New assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, equity, inclusion

Khalilah Shabazz.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Khalilah A. Shabazz was recently named IUPUI’s assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, equity and inclusion.

In her new role, Shabazz will oversee student diversity and inclusion efforts, collaborating with academic units and campus departments to gauge, implement and assess diverse student support and retention efforts. She will work to enhance efforts to diversify curriculum and improve the classroom and campus climate for diverse students while continuing to direct the IUPUI Multicultural Center.

Shabazz began her career at IUPUI working with first-generation students. She is credited with the creation of the Diversity Enrichment and Achievement Program, and in 2014 she became director of the Multicultural Center.

5 webinars focus on online teaching, learning

Anyone interested in teaching online or making their online classes more engaging has a resource available for help.

Continuing the Conversation, a webinar series that follows up on conversations begun during the IU Online Conference, features faculty from across IU campuses and disciplines who share their experiences as online instructors.

Here’s the spring 2020 schedule:

Jan 24: Student interaction with course material.

Feb. 14: Student interaction with learning materials.

Feb. 28: Student interaction with instructor.

March 27: Creating online visuals that are accessible.

April 17: Student-student interaction.

You can learn more and register for the webinars online. For additional questions, contact Gina Londino-Smolar, a senior lecturer in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, at glondino@iupui.edu.

Herron opens 2020 exhibitions with George Page

“Form & Color: The Prints of Sam Francis from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” is on display through Feb. 22.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

The works of master printer and Herron School of Art and Design alumnus George Page are on display for the opening of Herron’s first exhibitions of 2020.

The free, public exhibit “Form & Color: The Prints of Sam Francis From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” is on display through Feb. 22 in the Marsh Gallery of Eskenazi Hall.

The exhibit showcases Page’s work with featured artist Sam Francis, which grew out of a 21-year collaboration at The Litho Shop in Santa Monica, California, a printmaking studio founded by Francis in 1970.

Visit herrongalleries.org for details on parking, exhibitions and more.

Space solar power team places second

IUPUI and Purdue students took second place in the 2019 International Space Solar Power Student Project Competition, according to a December announcement by the Richard G. Lugar Center for Renewable Energy.

The three-stage format culminated in a presentation before a professional audience at the International Astronautical Conference in October in Washington, D.C., the largest space event of the year.

The IUPUI-Purdue team studied the design and operation of the wireless power transfer antenna in space, including the design of a robot for locating and replacing failed antenna modules. The result is a practical and robust space solar power “spacetenna” studied in greater detail than ever before.

Heads up, faculty: Intro to NIH information session

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is conducting an introduction to the National Institutes of Health from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in Room 1126 of University Library.

This information session is an introduction to developing grant proposals for submission to the NIH.

Topics to be discussed include the origins and mission of the NIH, its budgetary trends, its organizational structure, the different types of NIH funding mechanisms, the mechanics of preparing proposals for NIH funding, and the proposal review process at NIH.

Faculty discussion about space-age Utopia

The School of Liberal Arts’ next discussion in the Liberal Arts Talks series features Kelly Hayes presenting on “Space Age Utopia: The Imagined World of Brazil’s Valley of the Dawn.”

The discussion will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 in Room 405 of the Campus Center.

Adherents of the Valley of the Dawn believe that they are descendants of a race of extraterrestrials originally sent to Earth to advance humanity’s spiritual evolution. Hayes will discuss her research into this space-age religion and the challenges of writing about the valley’s imagined world and its Utopian vision of the future.

See the website for more information and to RSVP.

Photo caption contest

The Special Collections and Archives Photo Caption Contest begins its 10th year of goofy and strange photos from the IUPUI Archives. Share your funny captions, and you might win a fabulous prize.

Congratulations to Leigh Hedger for winning the December contest with her caption: “Gee wiz, Liz, if you do the twist any harder that barrette’s going to watusi your eyeball.” She wins the fabulous prize!