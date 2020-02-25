Around IU Bloomington

Survey evaluates campus bus use

A campus bus survey is being conducted about ridership.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

Campus Bus Service is conducting a bus ridership survey that could lead to route changes at Indiana University Bloomington.

The survey was prompted by the fact that some routes are being overused, and sometimes the buses are too full for riders at stops closer to campus to get on, said Pam Sprong, director of Auxiliary Business Services marketing.

Some of the survey questions focus on the A and X routes as they pertain to the Kelley School of Business and Memorial Stadium, for example. Others ask about the use of the Night Owl route and microtransit options such as Uber, Lyft and Safety Escort.

The microtransit options could provide riders more flexibility, Sprong said.

The survey will run at least until spring break, and then Campus Bus Service and its advisory group will use the information to consider future changes. Some routes could change as early as August, Sprong said.

Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence breaks ground

The Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering broke ground for the construction of the Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence on Feb. 24.

The $22.8 million facility will support IU faculty and students who will conduct research into AI and machine learning.

UNICEF leader giving lecture

Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF’s executive director.Photo courtesy UNICEF/Nesbitt

Henrietta H. Fore, executive director of UNICEF, which provides humanitarian aid to children, will give the ninth annual Patrick O’Meara International Lecture at 4 p.m. March 30 in Presidents Hall at Franklin Hall.

The title of her lecture is “Reasons to Be Worried – and Hopeful – About the Future for Children and Young People Around the World.”

The Patrick O’Meara International Lecture Series brings distinguished guests to IU Bloomington to explore critical topics in international affairs.

Faculty council seeks volunteers for committees

The Bloomington Faculty Council is looking for faculty who are interested in making a difference with the campus community to volunteer for committees for the 2020-21 academic year.

Much of the work of the council occurs in its committees, and committee members shape proposals that will be considered by the full council on a wide range of issues.

To volunteer, visit the Bloomington Faculty Council website.

IU economic engagement leader applying skills on military deployment

Kirk White, IU’s assistant vice president of strategic partnerships, is a U.S. Army colonel.Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Darron Salzer

Kirk White is using his background of fostering relationships between Indiana University, governmental bodies and economic development agencies to build ties in the Middle East.

White, assistant vice president of strategic partnerships in the Office of the Vice President for Government Relations and Economic Engagement, has worked at IU for 35 years and is a colonel in the U.S. Army.

He’s currently the officer in charge of Task Force Spartan-Jordan, a forward command post of Task Force Spartan in Southwest Asia. White oversees the military partnership between the U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces to help keep Jordan safe and stable.

Event highlights resources for survivors of sexual misconduct

The Office for Sexual Violence Prevention and Victim Advocacy is conducting the Sexual Misconduct Response Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Wells Library atrium.

It’s intended to share on- and off-campus resources that support survivors of sexual misconduct.

Awards and announcements

An Indiana University project to solve pollution in Madagascar has earned recognition from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation in a competition for a $100 million grant that will be used to solve one of the world’s most significant social challenges.

Bill Johnston, professor of comparative literature in the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington, received a Literature Translation Fellowship and an award of $12,500 from the National Endowment for the Arts to translate into English the first two books of the novel cycle “Nights and Days” by Polish writer Maria Dąbrowska (1889-1965). “Nights and Days,” her only novel, offers a compelling multigenerational portrait of a family living in the Polish provinces in the period leading up to World War I.

Renowned choreographer and dancer Bill T. Jones, known for pushing the boundaries of modern dance, received an honorary doctorate from Indiana University on Feb. 21 in the Lee Norvelle Theatre and Drama Center. Professional dancers from the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company performed the world premiere of a new work alongside Bloomington community dancers and IU students on Feb. 22 at IU Auditorium.

Hundreds of students attend career fair prep event

Nearly 300 students attended the Career Fair Bootcamp, conducted Jan. 25 at the Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center by the Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs, as preparation for the IU Diversity Career and Internship Fair which was Jan. 27.

The bootcamp provided students with tools and tips on what to expect from the fair, how to research the employers attending and how to interact with potential employers.

RPS announces new leadership

The “interim” title is coming off for two senior leaders at IU Bloomington’s Residential Programs and Services who have been working in their positions since the summer of 2019.

Lukas Leftwich is the new executive director of RPS, and Sara Ivey Lucas is the director of Residential Life and assistant dean of students. Both are longtime IU employees with a long history working in student service.

Changes announced in Luddy School leadership

IU Bloomington Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering Dean Raj Acharya will move into a new university leadership role next month.

Starting March 16, Acharya will be the associate vice president for research and AI innovation in the Office of the Vice President for Research. In his new role, he’ll develop the new Indiana AI Collaboration Center. The center will facilitate collaboration between IU Bloomington, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, the Indiana National Guard’s new Cyber Battalion, and the Indiana industry on the development of practical AI applications in areas that include microelectronics, cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and fraud prevention and detection.

Acharya became dean of the Luddy School in 2016 after serving as professor and director of the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Penn State. In his new role, Acharya will work closely with Fred Cate, IU vice president for research, Distinguished Professor and C. Ben Dutton Professor of Law; vice provost for research Jeff Zaleski; and director of federal research relations Laura Kolton.

Also effective March 16, Dennis P. Groth, currently IU Bloomington’s vice provost for undergraduate education, will serve as interim dean at the Luddy School.

Groth, a professor of informatics in the Luddy School, earned his doctoral degree in computer science at IU in 2002. Prior to his term as vice provost, which began in 2014, Groth served in leadership roles at both the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and the then-School of Informatics and Computing – the first of its kind in the U.S. when it was founded in 2000.