Around IUPUI

Enrollment open for Herron Community Learning Programs

Aspiring artists in the community, from children to lifelong learners, can come to the Herron School of Art and Design building for authentic art-making experiences.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Taught by practicing artists and art educators, Herron School of Art and Design’s Community Learning Programs provide aspiring artists, from children to lifelong learners, with authentic art-making experiences in a welcoming, supportive environment that fosters creativity and self-expression. Learn more and enroll today.

Sessions run Monday through Friday. Time frames, costs, and locations vary. Call 317-278-9404 or email sschool@iupui.edu with questions.

Continuing the Conversation Webinar

Curious about teaching resources available for online instructors? Join the Continuing the Conversation webinar at noon Friday, Feb. 14, for Student Interaction with Learning Materials. The webinar will discuss IUanyWare, a client virtualization service that allows students and faculty to use any device with an internet connection to log into virtual computers.

With IUanyWare, both students and faculty can access the same software – without having to pay for it or download it – on similarly configured machines.

Learn more and register at the IU Online faculty website.

If you have any questions, contact Gina Londino-Smolar, senior lecturer, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, at glondino@iupui.edu.

3 individuals with IUPUI ties make IBJ’s 40 Under 40

Breanca Merritt

The Indianapolis Business Journal recently revealed its 2020 “40 Under 40” list, showcasing city leaders making a positive difference in their fields. Three professionals with IUPUI ties made this year’s list:

Joshua Driver, co-founder and CEO, Selfless.ly.

Breanca Merritt, founding director, Center for Research on Inclusion and Social Policy at IUPUI.

Yecenia Tostado, executive director, Project Azul Foundation.

Driver earned his Bachelor of Science from IUPUI, and Tostado earned a Master of Public Affairs.

Herron hosting 2 upcoming lectures

The Herron School of Art and Design is hosting two discussions in the coming weeks. The Phillip Tennant Furniture Artisan Lecture with Sylvie Rosenthal takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Hear the exhibiting artist, woodworker and sculptor discuss her artistic practice, which centers on layering materials and visual histories in order to form complex constellations and arresting viewer experiences.

The second upcoming Herron event is a talk with artist and architectural designer Garland Fielder from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Fielder will discuss his multifaceted approach to both fine art and the built environment, with an emphasis on the similarities rather than the differences.