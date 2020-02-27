Around IUPUI

IUPUI-developed ePortfolio making paper resumes passé

Students can create an ePortfolio while in school and use it throughout their career.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

College graduates trying to enter the workforce with a paper resume and transcript? That’s so 20th century.

Students today can show the breadth and depth of their academic career and more with an ePortfolio, an online portfolio that can be built and enhanced from grade school all the way through college.

The next-generation concept and platform were developed by CourseNetworking LLC and the IUPUI CyberLab, with ePortfolio licenses being offered free worldwide to all K-12 and higher education institutions with optional paid services and features.

“The CN ePortfolio has carefully developed its application software based on students’ needs in the 21st century,” said Ali Jafari, a professor in the School of Engineering and Technology at IUPUI as well as the founder of CourseNetworking and director of the IUPUI CyberLab.

Read the full release online.

Horizon League basketball tournaments come to Indianapolis

The 2020 Horizon League men’s and women’s basketball championships take place March 9 and 10 in the home of the IUPUI men’s basketball team, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds. The IUPUI women’s team has already secured the top seed in its tournament and will face off against the lowest remaining seed March 9 at high noon.

The Horizon League will offer a “Fan Zone” experience in Grand Hall across from the Coliseum. There you will find food and drink, a lounge for patrons 21 years of age and older, a VIP area, an interactive fan area, and a family fun zone packed with games and giveaways.

These benefits, along with the numerous flat-screen TVs throughout, make Grand Hall the place to be for the tournament. Tickets start at $10, but faculty, staff and students are privy to a $5 discount when purchasing online using the code HLFAN. As a bonus, your ticket to the Horizon League tournament will grant you a $5 discount to a Big Ten tournament game during the week of March 8.

While parking at the State Fairgrounds will incur an additional $8 fee, the Horizon League is offering a free shuttle for fans from the Sheraton hotel downtown.

Polis nominated in 2020 Mira Awards

The Polis Center was recently nominated in the Community Impact category of the 2020 Mira Awards for its SAVI community information system initiative. The Mira Awards are handed out by TechPoint, a nonprofit, industry-led growth initiative for Indiana’s technology ecosystem.

Nominees will present and be interviewed by judging panels, with the winners to be announced April 18 at the JW Marriott.

Scholars Book Fair coming to IU campuses

Channel your inner child and relive the fun of the school book fair at the Scholars Book Fair.

Learn about affordable content, from digital learning tools to e-texts to library resources, and check out virtual reality and 3D-printing demos. Faculty members will also have the chance to earn Scholar Dollars to trade in for prizes or treats.

Spring 2020 dates are: