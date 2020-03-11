IU creates shared permanent space for NSWC Crane

Permanent space will be shared with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division in the Multidisciplinary Engineering and Sciences Hall at IU Bloomington.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

Indiana University and Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division are strengthening their collaborations in engineering, informatics and computing by establishing a shared permanent space on the IU Bloomington campus.

Multidisciplinary Engineering and Sciences Hall, north of the athletics complex, is being converted to state-of-the-art laboratory space, where researchers from both institutions will work side by side to develop solutions to national security challenges and share specialized equipment.

Matching donations to boost Queer Philanthropy Circle membership

An anonymous member of the Indiana University LGBTQ+ community has made a $200,000 pledge to match donations to or memberships in the Queer Philanthropy Circle that are received on or before June 30.

The Queer Philanthropy Circle was launched in 2019 with 25 members and a $200,000 matching gift. It supports programming, resources and thought leadership aimed at improving recruitment, retention and degree attainment for LGBTQ+ students, and the quality of life for members of the LGBTQ+ community on all IU campuses.

Membership in the Queer Philanthropy Circle includes three giving levels:

Founding or Active Member: $5,000 annual commitment for three years and designation as voting member who participates in meetings.

$5,000 annual commitment for three years and designation as voting member who participates in meetings. Partner of the QPC: $2,500 to $4,999 annual commitment, with non-voting member status and invitation to participate in meetings.

$2,500 to $4,999 annual commitment, with non-voting member status and invitation to participate in meetings. Associate of the QPC: $500 to $2,499 annual commitment.

To learn more about the Queer Philanthropy Circle, contact Jessica Wootten at jwootten@iu.edu.

Researcher identifies genomic regions linked to skin cancer risks

Jiali Han.Photo provided by Indiana University School of Medicine

Indiana University cancer researcher Jiali Han has identified eight new genomic regions that increase a person’s risk for skin cancer.

Researchers previously identified 14 loci – locations on a person’s genome – with increased risk for squamous cell skin cancer.

The findings by Han and his colleagues have been published online in Nature Communications.

Learn about stigma and how to end it

Indiana University is committed to ending stigma in society through its participation in the U Bring Change to Mind initiative and the “A Conversation With …” campaign.

Learn more about stigma and watch “A Conversation With Zak Williams,” a mental health advocate and son of actor Robin Williams.

IU has new associate vice president for procurement

Baris Kiyar.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

Baris Kiyar is Indiana University’s new associate vice president for procurement services, having started the role Feb. 3.

He is a senior member of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Sejdinaj’s leadership team, coordinating the purchasing activities across all seven Indiana University campuses and the School of Medicine.

IU Northwest earns 2019 Tree Campus USA designation

Indiana University Northwest received 2019 Tree Campus USA recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The Tree Campus USA program honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals.

In April, more than 150 IU Northwest volunteers came together with the Student Conservation Association and CommuniTree to plant more than 70 trees and restore urban tree cover on the Gary campus. Also, IU Northwest undergraduate students are conducting a campus tree inventory.

The campus is planning another Arbor Day/Earth Day celebration for April 22.

Watch and learn about Big Red 200

You may have heard about Big Red 200, IU’s new supercomputer. It’s one of the fastest university-owned artificial intelligence supercomputers nationwide.

But if you’d like to learn more about it, the Big Ten Network has created a video for its BTN LiveBIG series.