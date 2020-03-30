Around IU Bloomington

IU offers free Wi-Fi in parking lots

Indiana University has set up “lot hot spots” to provide free, 24-hour, high-speed Wi-Fi access across the state to IU students, faculty and staff, as well as the general public who may not have internet connectivity due to COVID-19-related library and business closures.

The lot hot spots in selected campus parking lots are intended for users to maintain social distancing while accessing the internet from their cars.

In Bloomington, Wi-Fi can be accessed in the Orange parking lot between Memorial Stadium and Assembly Hall.

Archive your personal coronavirus story

University Archives at IU Bloomington is seeking volunteers who are willing to record how they spent their days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea is to record daily experiences candidly in the moment so they can be useful for historians in the future.

CrimsonCard makes changes due to COVID-19

CrimsonCard services have been modified during the novel coronavirus crisis, and all of its offices are now operating online and by appointment only.

Essential IU employees who need a new CrimsonCard ID to fulfill job duties, or students who needs to access meal points/plans or CrimsonCash, should call 317-274-0400 or email crimsoncard@iu.edu for assistance. CrimsonCard staffers will schedule a time to meet you to issue a temporary card.

Faculty, staff and students can review CrimsonCard COVID-19 updates and monitor information about hours.

IU has new Employee Assistance Program

Employees now can use the SupportLinc Employee Assistance Program, a confidential resource that provides 24-hour access to professional counseling and referrals.

The short-term assistance is for issues such as depression, stress and anxiety, and grief and loss.

Kelley School initiative tackles coronavirus

A group of Indiana University Kelley School of Business professors has created a worldwide movement to seek solutions for problems arising from the novel coronavirus.

Their “Idea Sprint Weekend Against COVID-19” initiative led to the development of several new social initiatives addressing issues related to the COVID-19 crisis, including a shortage of surgical masks, grocery stockouts and online educational challenge.

Consider these ways to help students

With classes resuming and students – like faculty – adjusting to learning remotely, there are some ways to help students that you know. Tell them about:

The Student Advocates Office’s COVID-19 Emergency Funding Request Form.

Care Referral services to provide help with an issue or concern.

Crimson Cupboard food pantry, which is open 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.

The Student Involvement and Leadership Center, which will soon have information about virtual programs on its website.

Student Affairs offices, which are working virtually but are ready to help all students.

IU Cinema offers streaming of new film

Just because staff, faculty and students are working, teaching and learning remotely doesn’t mean they have to miss out on offerings from IU Cinema.

The new film “Bacurau,” which was scheduled to be a part of the International Arthouse Series on April 18 and 19, is being offered through IU Cinema’s new virtual screening room.

The film can stream to the device of your choosing via a link that will be provided after purchasing a virtual ticket.

Virtual tickets are $12, can be purchased through April 1 and are good for a five-day rental from the date of purchase.

Famed tenor joins Jacobs School of Music faculty

Russell Thomas.Photo courtesy Jacobs School of Music

The Indiana University Jacobs School of Music has appointed Russell Thomas, an American tenor, as an associate professor of music in voice, effective Aug. 1.

He has performed in operas and on concert stages around the U.S. and internationally.

Send us your photos!

