Bassist Christian Dillingham joins Jacobs School of Music jazz studies faculty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University Jacobs School of Music has appointed Christian Dillingham as adjunct professor of music in jazz studies/bass, effective Aug. 1.

The Grammy Award-winning bassist is a rare musician who excels in both the classical and jazz worlds. He has recorded with a wide range of artists, including Kirk Franklin, John Legend and Ledisi. He won a Grammy for his work on Franklin’s “Long Live Love” release, which was named Best Gospel Album in January.

Christian Dillingham.Photo by Jacob Hand

“We are very pleased that Christian Dillingham is joining the jazz faculty,” said Tom Walsh, chair of the Jacobs Department of Jazz Studies. “Christian is a very active performer in Chicago in a wide variety of styles. His teaching is informed by a deep knowledge of the bass, and we look forward to his work with our students.”

Dillingham enjoys crossing genres and has performed with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Grant Park Symphony, Fulcrum Point New Music Project and Chicago Opera Theatre. He is a member of the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Chicago Philharmonic.

While performances have taken him around the globe, Dillingham appears regularly at Chicago venues such as the Jazz Showcase, Constellation Chicago, Hungry Brain and Chicago Jazz Festival. He has performed with dozens of celebrated musicians, including Kevin Mahogany, Willie Pickens, Dee Alexander, Victor Goines, Bobby Broom and Greg Ward.

Dillingham studied at Youngstown State University under the instruction of Tony Leonardi in jazz studies. He continued at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, working with Jeffrey Turner and earning a master’s degree in classical studies.

“It is a great honor to join the faculty at Indiana University,” Dillingham said. “The Jacobs School of Music’s rich history and commitment to excellence is known throughout the world.

“The positivity shown among the students and faculty is something truly exceptional. I am especially excited to be part of a double bass tradition that has produced world-renowned bassists, and I look forward to building on that legacy.”