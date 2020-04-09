Around IUPUI

Special honors planned for May graduates

Spring commencement has been postponed, but the university will honor graduates in other ways.Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

Though spring commencement has been postponed, the university is gearing up to honor graduates in May. Additional details will be released later, but we got a sneak peek. Plans in the works include:

Commencement website: A dedicated website will provide information related to acknowledgements and virtual celebrations, links to video messages, social media interactions, and commencement music downloads.

Cap and gown: Herff Jones will ship graduates’ caps and gowns to their homes so they can wear them with family and friends in May, take photos, and then bring them to the campus-based live event later in the year or return them via a provided return shipping label.

Online commencement program: The traditional commencement program booklet, with the elements of the celebration listed and graduates’ names as normally displayed, will be provided to students.

IU mourns passing of Steven C. Beering, dean emeritus of School of Medicine

The IU community is mourning the passing of Dr. Steven C. Beering, dean emeritus of the IU School of Medicine and president emeritus of Purdue University.

Beering served as dean of the IU School of Medicine and director of the IU Medical Center from 1974 to 1982.

“Dr. Beering was a highly distinguished scholar, physician and administrator who served as a physician to astronauts, architect of Indiana’s highly successful medical education system, dean of one of the country’s leading medical schools and, ultimately, a university president who helped build the institution he led into a top public research university with a renowned engineering program,” IU President Michael A. McRobbie said. “Whenever I saw him, I always found his insights into the history and issues in higher education in Indiana to be of great value. He was always generous and thoughtful with his advice.”

You can read the full release online.

IU part of new real-time novel coronavirus tests

IU researchers are working on tests for COVID-19. Image courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Researchers from the School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI and the IU School of Medicine, in collaboration with Indiana University Health, are developing new diagnostic tests that combine speed and sensitivity for rapid detection of the COVID-19 viral strain.

These tests can eventually be employed for faster diagnosis of health care workers and others who are on the front lines and exposed to patients with the novel coronavirus.

New website helps students with online learning

IU has created Keep Learning, a website with key tips and resources to support students during the transition to online learning.

The site is updated regularly, so check often for new information.

IU medical student tells his pandemic story

David Vega.Photo courtesy of IU School of Medicine

David Vega, a fourth-year IU School of Medicine student, shared his personal experience of contracting COVID-19 and its impact on his health in a video and a blog.

He warns younger adults who may think they are invincible to take the virus seriously: “I thought I was immune to this coronavirus because I am healthy and young. But I was wrong.”

President McRobbie shares video message

IU President Michael A. McRobbie has shared a video message to students, staff and faculty about the COVID-19 situation, its impact on IU and the university’s response.

Facebook frame supports IU’s COVID-19 campaign

Want to show that you are supporting Indiana University’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19? You can do so by adding a frame to your Facebook profile picture. The cream-and-crimson frame supports IU’s part in the state’s #INthistogether campaign.

Internal research funding temporarily delayed

The majority of research work funded by internal programs requires face-to-face meetings and/or travel. For that reason, the Office of the Vice President for Research, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research at IUPUI and the Office of the Vice Provost for Research at IU Bloomington have temporarily delayed all internal funding competitions and funding decisions unrelated to COVID-19 until physical distancing and travel restrictions are eased or lifted entirely.

In the meantime, requests for modest funding for work specifically related to scientific, economic, social, policy, humanistic and artistic responses to the current COVID-19 pandemic can be sent to vpr@iu.edu for consideration on an ad hoc basis.

LGBTQ+ Culture Centers offers online support

The Indiana University LGBTQ+ Culture Center, which is operating virtually, recently launched a GroupMe text messaging app to support the IU LGBTQ+ community. The center also is in the process of creating virtual webinars and trainings to support the community.

Additionally, the LGBTQ+ Faculty Staff Council is hosting a biweekly Zoom Café and chat from noon to 1 p.m. every other Friday.

Say hello to colleagues and stay connected as a community in this time of physical distancing. The Zoom Café will be at https://iu.zoom.us/j/717363810.

The next scheduled meeting is April 17.

Poster competition now taking place virtually

The Office of the Vice President for International Affairs’ inaugural Global Sustainability Poster Competition will now be held virtually. It is open to all currently enrolled students across the university.

A People’s Choice award has been added, so people can vote for their favorites and help determine the winner.

Indiana Statistical Consulting Center services continue uninterrupted

The Indiana Statistical Consulting Center continues to operate throughout the current novel coronavirus crisis and year-round, including school breaks.

The center provides statistical support to IU research projects across the university, and to external academic, government and private-sector institutions as well.

Although in-person walk-in hours are suspended, virtual walk-in hours continue from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, and from noon to 2 p.m. Fridays. Virtual walk-in visits can be initiated by sending an email to ISCC@iu.edu to set up a Zoom or phone consultation.

IUPUI Staff Council sponsored blood drives canceled

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the upcoming IUPUI Staff Council sponsored blood drives have been canceled.

If you are eligible to donate, and are healthy, the council is encouraging people to donate at any of the Versiti Blood Centers of Indiana locations. When making an appointment, place the code IUPY in the comments section using the scheduling portal. This allows the council to track IUPUI’s donations.

If you do not have a donor center near you, please search your ZIP code online to find a mobile drive during the month.

Enter IUPUI Archives’ Photo Caption Contest

A kid feeds a cow outside Riley Hospital for Children in 1984.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Archives

Life goes on, and so does the IUPUI Photo Caption Contest. Enter your caption to April’s photo, and you might win fame and a Fabulous Prize.

Congratulations to Belinda Gillett for winning March’s caption contest with her caption: “No, you misunderstood! This clearly asks, ‘where can you park at work?’ not ‘wear your parka to work!’…awkward…” She wins IUPUI Archives’ fabulous prize!