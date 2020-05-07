Around IUPUI

New artificial intelligence institute launches

The Institute for Integrative Artificial Intelligence at IUPUI will create an environment for the discovery of new and innovative approaches and applications for AI.Photo by Emily Sterneman, Indiana University

IUPUI is launching a new research institute that will take an integrative approach to the development of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, programs and applications. The Institute for Integrative Artificial Intelligence at IUPUI will capitalize on a rich interdisciplinary tradition and create an environment for the discovery of new and innovative approaches and applications for AI.

The mission of the institute, set to launch in early June, is to act as a catalyst for the promotion and coordination of AI and AI-related research activities at IUPUI and beyond, and to develop major research initiatives for high-impact AI technologies and applications.

Reminder: Complete your census form

IU staff and faculty who have not filled out their 2020 census form should do so soon – and remind students they are in contact with as well.

Completing the 2020 census is required by law, and the data collected is important in providing an accurate snapshot of communities. The data is used to create school and legislative boundaries and to determine how federal funds are distributed.

Absentee voting deadline extended

The Division of Student Affairs provided pins and buttons for Election Day on Nov. 5, 2019.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Indiana’s primary election day has moved from May 5 to June 2, and anyone can now vote absentee by mail. Requests for absentee ballots are due by May 21. Find out more voting information at the Office of Community Engagement’s Voting Guide.

Webinar series offers research resources

The Office of the Vice President for Research has organized a series of webinars for faculty, postdocs and graduate students on all IU campuses to aid their research and creative activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series will provide information and instruction on tools to find collaborators and identify new funding sources from federal and private foundations as well as guidance on how to integrate IU’s Proposal Development Services expertise throughout the grant-application process.

The webinar series will be offered through Zoom and take place from 11 a.m. to noon; registration is free. Register online for the following:

May 21: IU Bloomington faculty.

May 26: IUPUI faculty.

May 27: Regional campus faculty.

May 29: Postdocs/grad students.

Contact vpr@iu.edu with questions.

Research hiring freeze exemption granted

IU President Michael A. McRobbie has approved an exemption to the universitywide hiring freeze by allowing new research hires and reappointments that are funded entirely by external grants, according to the Office of the Vice President for Research.

The appointments will still go through normal school and campus hiring processes, including an exemption request form through the appropriate budget office, but they will not be subject to the hiring freeze.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb previously issued an executive order that recognized university research as essential to the state and the fight against COVID-19. IU’s Essential Research Activities Guidelines have permitted in-person research that can be conducted consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health guidelines to continue on IU campuses.

May’s caption contest image is from 1974.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Archives

Enter IUPUI Archives’ Photo Caption Contest

Having enough fun at home? If not, be sure to check out the IUPUI Photo Caption Contest and enter your caption to a vintage IUPUI photo. You may win our highly coveted Fabulous Prize!

We congratulate Linda Elkins for winning April’s caption contest with her caption: “Clearly, Elsie the cow had not been included in the advance brief on social distancing practices.” She wins our Fabulous Prize! (Moo!)