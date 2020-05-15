IUPUI, Ivy Tech sign guaranteed admissions agreement

INDIANAPOLIS – A new agreement between Ivy Tech Community College and IUPUI will enhance their strong partnership and create pathways for transfer students.

Beginning June 1, Ivy Tech students from across Indiana will be guaranteed admission, based on select provisions, into IUPUI. The Guaranteed Admissions Agreement provides Ivy Tech graduates a smooth transfer pathway.

Aligning current best practices and the state’s established initiatives, the GAA spells out necessary coursework toward degree requirements at both institutions. The admission to IUPUI also comes with an application fee waiver.

Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

“At IUPUI, student success has always been one of our top strategic priorities, and we have been working in partnership with Ivy Tech for 30 years to ensure that students have a smooth and clear pathway to continue their education in Central Indiana,” Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar said.

“Considering all that we are facing right now, this new guaranteed admissions agreement is more important than ever in strengthening higher education across the state and creating opportunities for Indiana residents to earn degrees that will lead to brighter futures.”

This agreement is another initiative to expand the reach of the IUPUI Passport Office from Indianapolis and surrounding counties to the entire statewide Ivy Tech system. This office works with students who want to transfer to IUPUI from Ivy Tech, as well as current IUPUI students who want to take a class at Ivy Tech and transfer those credits toward their IUPUI degree progress.

This guaranteed admission eliminates any loss of credits while minimizing cost to students and ensuring they are able to complete their bachelor’s degrees on time.

“IUPUI and Ivy Tech have always had a great partnership, and the opportunity to offer a seamless transfer will be incredibly beneficial,” said Ivy Tech Central Indiana Chancellor Kathleen Lee. “This will help eliminate any loss of credit during the transfer process, which will break down barriers and put students on track to earn that bachelor’s degree they’ve been working so hard toward.”

Ivy Tech students who want to take advantage of this opportunity can work with their Ivy Tech and Passport academic advisors to confirm that their academic plan meets all the requirements.

Students can further maximize savings on their degree by taking advantage of scholarship and grant opportunities at both institutions, which is critical to Hoosiers now more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis. IUPUI offers many scholarship opportunities for Ivy Tech transfer students, including RaiseMe.