Around IUPUI

The Campus Operations page has status updates of campus services.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Status of campus operations available online

Review the Campus Operations page for up-to-date status information about various campus services. This resource shows what is currently open, closed, limited and online at IUPUI.

Professor testifies at congressional hearing on charitable giving

Una Osili, professor of economics and philanthropic studies and associate dean for research and international programs in the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, testified June 9 to the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress.

Her testimony focused on charitable giving in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. A recording of the testimony can be found online; you can jump to Osili’s opening statements.

Project honoring military asking for submissions

IUPUI is planning to honor veterans with an exhibit that speaks to what rank means to veterans and family members of individuals in the armed forces.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

In preparation for Veterans Day, the IUPUI Office for Veterans and Military Personnel is seeking stories from the military-connected population for its upcoming “Rank”ing Our Stories exhibit.

The goal of the project is to help educate the campus community about military culture through stories about rank.

All students, alumni, faculty and staff who are either a veteran, a National Guardsman, a reservist or the child/spouse of a veteran who served – regardless of the branch – are encouraged to participate in this project.

For more information, email Kim Bloodgood at gibenefi@iupui.edu. If you are interested in participating, provide Bloodgood your name and the method of telling your story (either via video or storyboard), and the office will schedule your appointment.

All video appointments will take place during July. Storyboard appointments will be scheduled through Sept. 15.

Results are in for study on youth sports among COVID-19 pandemic

The results of a new scientific survey of more than 10,000 people across 45 states provides insight into Americans’ perceptions and expectations around a return to youth sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was conducted as part of a collaborative research study between the IUPUI Sports Innovation Institute and the Westfield-based Grand Park Research Hub, part of the Grand Park Sports Campus.

Led by David Pierce, director of the Sports Innovation Institute and an associate professor of sports management in the School of Health and Human Sciences, the study assessed the feelings of parents, athletes, coaches, officials and administrators toward 12 adaptations being considered and implemented by venues for restarting youth sports programs.

Learn what seven critical or expected changes youth sports could experience in the full release.

Q&A available on drop in skin cancer deaths

Deaths from the skin cancer melanoma have dropped substantially in recent years, according to research published this spring and shared by the National Cancer Institute. The study found that while deaths from melanoma among white Americans rose from the mid-1980s to 2013, there was an 18 percent decline in deaths from 2013 to 2016.

Read the Q&A with Lawrence Mark, an associate professor of clinical dermatology in the IU School of Medicine and a physician scientist at the IU Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, who talks about this positive news as summer brings more sun exposure.

Proposal deadline extended for IU Online Conference

The deadline for submitting proposals for the IU Online Conference has been extended to June 28. IU faculty, administrators, advisors, success coaches and staff members are invited to submit proposals.

The program is especially interested in presentations that fit this year’s theme: Sustaining Student Success. Presenters will be notified in August if they have been selected to participate.

The Fifth Annual IU Online Conference will be Oct. 30 at the Sheraton Indianapolis Hotel at Keystone Crossing. Registration is free and takes only a few minutes.

Organizers are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will provide an update if there are changes.

If you have any questions, email iuoevent@iu.edu.

Upcoming webinar: Meeting the needs of all students during COVID-19

The “Virtual World Café: Meeting the Needs of All Students During COVID-19 –Supporting Students and Families in Underserved Communities” webinar will be presented by the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center, the Great Lakes Equity Center, and the School of Education at IUPUI from 2:30 to 4 p.m. June 22.

Participants will be able to join topic-specific discussions in virtual breakout rooms co-facilitated by School of Education faculty and MAP Center staff.

During the discussion, participants will explore challenges, raise questions and share solutions related to equity issues in the age of COVID-19. Following the breakout sessions, participants will reconvene for a panel presentation by the IUPUI faculty members.

Visit the event page for more information and to register.

Summer camp for kids going digital

IUPUI’s Summer Day Camp for kids is moving online this year, with programming scheduled for June and July. Class fees are $50 per week and will be conducted via the Zoom platform.

The following are currently planned:

June 15-19: Beginning Spanish (ages 5-12).

June 22-26: STEM (ages 5-8).

July 6-10: Herron Drawing (ages 9-12).

July 27-31: Herron Painting (ages 9-12).

IUPUI’s Summer Day Camp Coordinator Josh Villafuerte will lead Beginning Spanish. He graduated from Butler with a degree in Spanish language and literature and is a teacher at the high school level.

STEM will be led by Na’imah Berhane, who taught at Summer Day Camp last summer. She has 10 years of STEM teaching experience and works with the School of Education at IUPUI. Her classes will cover optics and acoustics, kinetics and energy, chemistry and biology, math and logic, and electricity and magnetism.

The Herron School of Art and Design will host classes in both drawing and painting. Drawers will expand their skills while learning about new techniques, and painters will explore endless possibilities of paint and color while creating pieces utilizing new techniques.

For more information and to register, visit IUPUI Camps’ website.

Kelley partnering with Indy chamber to offer free rapid-recovery webinar series

The Indy Chamber and Kelley Executive Education at the Kelley School of Business have partnered to offer a webinar series that gives business owners best practices and strategies for reopening and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free and open to the public, the Rapid Recovery Series will cover topics ranging from setting a recovery strategy and rebuilding business financials to repairing supply chains and attracting new customers.

Taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m., each hourlong webinar will be led by a Kelley School faculty member, with 45 minutes of presentation and 15 minutes of Q&A.

Recordings of previous webinars are available on the Indy Chamber’s website. More information about the Rapid Recovery Series is available in a Kelley School blog post.

Webinar with deputy director for extramural funding at National Institutes of Health

Michael Lauer, the deputy director for extramural research at the National Institutes of Health, will offer a free webinar for IU faculty from 11 a.m. to noon June 16.

The webinar will include:

Welcome remarks by Vice President for Research Fred H. Cate.

Brief overview of NIH funding at IU by Mark Kaplan, chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the IU School of Medicine and co-director of the Brown Center for Immunotherapy.

Presentation by Lauer.

Q&A period facilitated by Kaplan and Janice Blum, IUPUI interim vice chancellor for research.

Register to attend and learn more about NIH funding opportunities as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the NIH.

NIFS reopening in July

The National Institute for Fitness and Sport will be reopening its fitness center July 1. Members will soon receive messaging that details the safety precautions and procedures. For any additional questions, email NIFS at membership@nifs.org or check the NIFS website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Online Learning Consortium virtual conference free to IU faculty and staff

Help shape the future of online education by attending the Online Learning Consortium Innovate 2020 virtual conference June 15 through 26.

The IU Office of Online Education has purchased an unlimited registration package for the conference, meaning that registration is open at no cost to all IU faculty and staff.

OLC Innovate 2020 will feature live-streamed and on-demand recordings as well as keynote sessions, featured sessions, education sessions and industry showcases. Topics will include teaching and learning practices, effective tools and technologies, online learning research, and much more.

Check out registration instructions, the conference schedule and the conference program for full details.

June photo caption contest

From the archives: A smashed car sits outside of the Herron School of Art and Design on 16th Street.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Archives

Do you have time on your hands? Are you twiddling your thumbs? Direct your attention to the IUPUI Photo Caption Contest and enter your captions to a bizarre IUPUI photo from yesteryear. The best caption will win a Fabulous Prize!

We congratulate Debra Barker for her caption to the May photo: “The bicycle parking is supposed to be right here.” She wins our Fabulous Prize!